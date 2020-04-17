Municipal consumer debt can be attributed
In the Verkhovna Rada proposed to cancel the debts of Ukrainians for some utilities.
About it reports “Hvil”.
Cheating debt of Ukraine to the National joint-stock company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” is possible by netting for the consumed natural gas. For electricity can pay off the debts from the state budget.
Plan debt relief:
- for Central heating and hot water supply;
- to suppliers of natural gas for household needs;
- for the supply of electric power for each class of consumers to the relevant providers.
It should be noted that from the beginning of 2020, the population’s debts for utilities have increased significantly, partly due to the introduction of the quarantine. Last month, the debt amounted to 690 000 32 000 UAH.
Most responsible for utility payments were residents of Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Volyn regions.
In turn, the largest debtors on payment of communal steel: Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.