Murat does not lose time: the former husband of Ani Lorak flew with a new lover in Spain (photos)
The ex-spouse of the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian enjoying a holiday abroad, while the company he leaves new fiancee. Rumor has it that the couple meets for a long time, but until that information has not received official confirmation, says “StarHit”.
In their Storiesв Instagram Turkish businessman issued a joint photo with a new passion amid the picturesque landscapes of Palma de Mallorca.
“Life becomes real and amazing when you find someone who feels with you the same feelings and also looks at the future”, — he signed one of the pictures.
As we found out, the companion of Murad name is Saniya Akhmetov. She lives in Kiev. Rumor has it that the pair had been together about a year, and because of Saniya marriage broke up Nalchajian with lorac.
Murat and Saniya enjoying holiday in Spain
As you know, infidelity Murata started talking in the summer of 2018, when I saw him in one of the clubs in the society model Yana Belyaeva. Then the girl claimed that there’s nothing between them, but few believed her. Today Belyaeva, which many called a home wrecker, found personal happiness — she has a young man.
Left alone after the divorce and Ani Lorak. Star found solace in the arms of a producer from the record label Black Star Yegor Gleb, which go to not the most flattering rumors. Thus, the ex-wife of Greg, Ukrainian singer Tatyana Reshetnyak, publicly criticized it.
Recall the marriage of Ani and Murat lasted almost ten years. Today my parents support me companionship for my daughter Sofia. So, after the scandal with the betrayal of both attended the first school Assembly of the child. In addition, Nalchajian publicly congratulated lorac happy birthday and dedicated to her touching words.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Murat Nalchajian long been single after the divorce with Ani Lorak. In July the businessman said in one of the nightlife of Kiev in society is a burning brunette. The pair behaved freely and without scruple demonstrated in public tender feelings for each other. Girl tenderly kissed his companion on the cheek, and judging by the smile of Murat, he is pleased.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter