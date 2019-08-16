Murat Nalchajian was taken from the daughter of Ani Lorak on vacation in Spain
Ex-husband of Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian took total daughter couple on vacation in Spain. Gentle the heir to the businessman shared on personal page in the network Instagram.
Not so long ago, Murat Nalchajian began to share images from Spain, where he had gone for rest, and after a time, even showed the fans his new mistress posing with her on the beach photo. It turned out that eight-year-old daughter Sofia is also a parent. The frame of the businessman published in the social network, calling the girl his “heart” and “soul”, and promising always to love her.
In the “storis” ex-husband Ani Lorak also showed many joint frame with the heiress. Together they walked through the streets, danced to the tunes of street musicians, visited the cafe. Nalchajian were photographed with Sofia did not hide tender feelings for his daughter.