Museum day and Oktoberfest: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (September 20-22)
What: a Fascinating exhibition ‘the evil dead’ in a Mystical Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum, 3204 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Read more: Mystic Museum is creepy and relentlessly funny theme gallery. From 7 September to 7 December, the exhibition can be viewed at the exhibition on the cult film “the evil dead”.
The Museum has teamed up with Renaissance Pictures, to show the original details of the demonic movies Bruce Campbell — some of them were shown for the first time, plus staging the photos.
The exhibition will feature original works by local painters, sculptors and other artists on the subject.
Cost: $12.
What: County Fair Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September.
Where: Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona , CA 91768
Read more: LA County Fair will be held from 30 August to 22 September, promising delicious treats, music and entertainment.
This year, guests will see a wide variety of cocktails and Beers, along with snacks from various cuisines of the world. Visitors can also expect live music performances, games, carnival performances, rides, and unique agricultural fun for the whole family, including workshops on gardening and playing with animals for children.
Cost: From $0.
What: Strange night at The Autry
When: Friday, September 20, from 18:00.
Where: The Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way Los Angeles, 90027
Read more: During the Odd nights at the Autry offers a wide variety of vendors, food trucks with delicious food, children’s entertainment, DJ sets, bar and much more.
Also will have access to the gallery, The Autry to 21:00. Parking at The Autry and the zoo across the street is free.
Cost: $0-5.
What: The Queen Mary Festival Night Market
When: Friday, September 20, from 18:00.
Where: Queen Mary Events Park 1126 Queens Hwy Long Beach, CA 90802
More info: This is a holiday under the open sky, dedicated to cooking and art. Guests can dine and make purchases at the event, which is attended by dozens of food trucks, local vendors selling jewelry, art, and more.
Also at the festival will be a beer tasting and live music.
Cost: $7.
What: Movie on the battleship IOWA Battleship
When: Friday, September 20 from 19:00.
Where: Battleship Iowa 250 S. Harbor Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90731
Read more: the Famous Battleship IOWA Museum invites everyone to attend free film screenings right on the deck of a battleship. It is preferably to bring chairs and blankets to keep warm if the evening is cool. Snacks and drinks for the movie can be purchased on the spot.
September 20, viewers will present the film “Captain marvel” (Captain Marvel).
Cost: Free.
What: Oktoberfest in big Bear lake
When: Saturday-Sunday, 21-22 September.
Where: Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
More info: This Oktoberfest will last every Saturday and Sunday until November 2. In the best traditions of this festival offers a lot of different Beers and snacks.
Guests will be entertained by various musical groups, some of them came from Germany. Also at the festival will be chosen Queen of the Oktoberfest.
Cost: $0-24.
What: Museum Day
When: Saturday, 21 September from 08:00.
Where: museums of the city.
Read more: Each year museums and cultural institutions nationwide open their doors free of charge. This year’s Museum Day will be held on September 21 and open to the public in Los Angeles are many museums among which the Museum of Latin American art, the GRAMMY Museum, Japanese American national Museum and other museums of the city.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert at Descanso Gardens
When: Saturday, September 21 from 19:30.
Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
More info: All guests of the concert will be able to enjoy music in the rose garden. To create the mood of the evening will be DJs The Flashdance. Also all visitors can take a glass of beer and enjoy the garden. To visit requires pre-registration — click here. And also you can bring everything you need for a picnic and make it right in the garden under the great music.
Cost: $30-37.
What: Fair of arts and crafts
When: Sunday, September 22 from 10:00.
Where: Barnsdall Art Park 4800 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
Read more: Fair of arts and crafts is to support local artists and to provide visitors. At this event demonstrates a variety of work, both the students and teachers of art centers in the city.
At the fair you can buy jewelry, handmade, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings, drawings and photographs. Will also be fundraising in support of emerging artists.
Cost: Free.
What: Music Sunday at Grand Park
When: Sunday, September 22 from 14:00.
Where: Grand Park’s Performance Lawn (between Grand and Hill) 200 North Grand Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
More info: This annual music event, which will present sets from famous DJs, and performances by popular musicians. Guests can also enjoy street food and chill cocktails with the most incredible drinks.
22 Sep musical mood of the evening will create DJs DUBLAB.
Cost: Free.
