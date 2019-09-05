Museum of cannabis and auto show: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (6-8 September)
What: Apple picking at Los Rios Rancho
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: Los Rios Rancho, 39611 Oak Glen Rd. Oak Glen Ca. 92399
Read more: Los Rios Ranch offers visitors 24 different varieties of apples. Guests can enjoy fresh cider and other natural treats, including a BBQ and cakes. In addition, the ranch operates a shop of handmade goods.
The farm collection is also available pumpkins and berries.
Cost: $3 1 pound of apples, for free — entrance to the ranch.
What: Exhibition of dinosaurs
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: The Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Entertaining, educational and interactive exhibition of Dinosaur Encounters include dolls, dinosaurs in natural size, and the ability to learn a lot about the lives of these ancient animals, including theories of behavior, extinction, and adaptation of dinosaurs, and the relationship between birds and dinosaurs.
Dolls Museum is a very large and realistic interpretation of the dinosaurs. Therefore, when visiting with children need to prepare them in advance.
Cost: $0-15.
What: photo Exhibition in Santa Monica
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: Bergamot Station Arts Center 2525 Michigan Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90404
Read more: three-day photo exhibition returns to Santa Monica. Here you can view and buy the exhibits vintage and contemporary photography. The exhibition presents a diverse inventory and a wide range of photographic content.
This place is perfect for collectors, curators, professionals and lovers of photography.
Cost: Free.
What: the Museum of cannabis
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: 720 North Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90038
Read more: the Museum of cannabis to demystify this matter through a chronological description of its history and politics against him, starting with the early use of cannabis to modern hysteria, the hippie culture, the war on drugs and the present day efforts at legalization. The culmination of the exhibition is the Plant Lab that will show how the future may develop cannabis.
Cost: $35.
What: lobster Festival in long beach
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 E Shoreline Dr, Long Beach, CA 90802
More: This annual event has been held for more than 20 years. Festival guests can taste fresh lobster, prepared in various ways, and a variety of other seafood.
Visitors also enjoy the live music, dancing, face painting persons, karaoke with live singers, fair of decorative-applied art, sports tent, zoo, wine and beer gardens.
Cost: From $5.
What: Art fair ‘the Other art’
When: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 September.
Where: The Barker Hangar 3021 Airport Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90405
Read more: the fair presents a select collection of works by more than 140 independent artists. In the sale of thousands of pieces of art, suitable for any budget, starting from $ 150.
In addition, the fair offers live music, tours, talks with artists and art dealers, as well as drinks and treats.
Cost: $15.
What: PaleyFest in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Saturday, 6-7 September.
Where: The Paley Center for Media, 465 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: Paley Fest — an annual festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with actors and creators of the most popular television show. This year the show includes screenings, events and discussions about Nancy Drew, Perfect Harmony, Mad About You, Almost Family and other shows.
Cost: From $0.
What: free movie Night
When: Saturday, 7 September from 19:30.
Where: Redondo Pier, 500 Fisherman’s Wharf Redondo Beach, CA 90277
More info: during September at Redondo beach evenings free movie. Visitors of the cinema are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chair to make it more convenient to watch a movie. You can also visit one of the many restaurants located in Redondo beach, to dinner or to eat before watching the movie.
September 7, viewers will see the film “School of rock” (School of Rock) 2003.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert at Descanso Gardens
When: Saturday, 7 September from 19:30.
Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
More info: All guests of the concert will be able to enjoy music in the rose garden. To create the mood of the evening will be DJs The Flashdance. Also all visitors can take a glass of beer and enjoy the garden. To visit requires pre-registration — click here. You can bring everything you need for a picnic and make it right in the garden under the great music.
Cost: $0-9.
What: car show in long beach
When: Sunday, September 8, from 09:00.
Where: Downtown Long Beach 5200 East Second St. Long Beach, CA 90803
Read more: At the Belmont Shore Car Show this year will feature more than 500 classic cars and new car market. Guests will be able to see the characteristics of each car, take pictures and sit inside. Also motorists will be able to communicate with manufacturers of cars and racers.
Cost: Free.
