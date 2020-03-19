Museum of death and online tour: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (March 20-22)
What: Museum of death
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: Museum of Death, 6031 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, California 90028
Read more: World famous Museum of death was founded in June 1995, when George.D. Katha Healy and Shultz decided to fill the gap in knowledge about death, making it your job.
Currently in the Museum of death is the world’s largest collection of tools of serial killers, antique funerary ephemera, tools, funeral, coroners, memorabilia Manson, of taxidermy the death of animals, photos of crime scenes and other things. Each piece is completely unique, that no copies or replicas of artifacts.
Cost: $17
What: an Online exhibition of costumes from films nominated for “Oscar”
When: Friday-Saturday, 20-21 March
Where: Online
Read more: At the exhibition you will see all the suits of the 5 films nominated for the Oscar for best costume design in 2020, and will also learn the history of their creation. In addition, there will feature over 100 costumes from more than 25 films of yesteryear. Exhibition is valid till 21 Mar.
In 2020 for the victory in the category “Best costumes” fighting films “Irish”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “the Joker”, “Little women” and “One day in Hollywood…”. The winner was the movie “Little women”.
Visit the online exhibition is possible only because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Cost: From $0
What: Museum of digital art
When: Friday, March 20, from 12:00
Where: Beverly Center, #656 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Read more: First U.S. Museum of digital art — a magical place with incredible illusions, supported by the unique technology.
The main idea of the Museum is to provide visitors with an exciting, magical and unique artistic experience to overcome the limitations of physics, and expand the art with digital technologies and to provide the greatest freedom to the visitors.
Cost: $10
What: Online English course
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: On Coursera (online)
More info: This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in furthering their career. Here you will learn about the process of job search, application and interview in the United States. This course will help you explore your career path, at the same time increasing your vocabulary and improving language skills to achieve professional goals.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Getty Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: The Website Of The Getty Museum
Read more: this California art Museum can be found European art works of the VIII century. Take a tour using Street View to discover a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts and photographs.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, March 20-22
Where: Online
Read more: Take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone” — 45 rooms and 600 works of art in the Hermitage was filmed in one plan on one charge iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours 19 minutes more info you can read about it here.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the coronavirus pandemic of some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.;
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now possible to do it from the comfort of home — just follow this link.;
- to access free online courses universities USA here.;
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
