Museums, courses, movies online entertainment for the weekend (3-5 April)
Quarantine gave all of us a lot of free time. And we know how to fill it out. We offer you online tours of museums and parks, interesting educational courses and movies — choose to your taste!
So, we invite new Yorkers to go to online tour of Versailles Palace, to consider in detail the Sistine chapel or learn a lot by enrolling in the online school of magic Hogwarts.
The people of Miami welcome to the online tour behind the scenes of the Bolshoi theater and watching films by Ukrainian Directors.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to online English courses from Puzzle English or a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can go to the theater-Museum of Salvador Dali and get free business courses from the iDEA.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar.
bookmark