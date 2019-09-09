Mushrooms reduce the risk of prostate cancer
Scientists talk about the connection between eating mushrooms and a decreased risk of prostate cancer. This information appeared in the International Journal of Cancer. medical journal of experimental and clinical research of cancer.
The experiments that were conducted by the staff of Tohoku University in Japan, showed that the relationship between a regular inclusion in the diet of fungi and the development of cancer of the prostate. 36.5 thousand men aged 40 to 79 years were surveyed in 1990 and 1994. Monitoring their health status was conducted in an average of 13.2 years, and during this time, prostate cancer was diagnosed in 3.3% of patients. It is established that with increase in the frequency of ingestion of the mushroom decreases the possible risk of dangerous diseases. Their regular intake of one to two times a week reduced indicators of the occurrence of cancer by 8%, and the use of this product three times and above is 17%.
Scientists have to determine how the effects of mushrooms on cancer changes of the prostate gland. In addition, studies have not been installed, their types, and there is no comparative analysis.