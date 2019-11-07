Music Desyatnikov and exhibition Panchyshyn: how to spend a weekend in new York city (November 8-10)
What: Christmas fair in Bryant Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Bryant Park, West 40th Street New York, NY 10036
Read more: Annual traditional Christmas fair in Bryant Park — one of the favorite events of new Yorkers and visitors alike.
For visitors of fair will work: a huge free ice skating rink (bring your skates or rent for a fee), over a hundred shops with gifts, Souvenirs, a variety of festive products and food. Guests can also enjoy meeting Santa, fireworks, music shows, variety of games, contests and more.
Cost: Free.
What: a Week of cider
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: List of participating institutions and details of the event on the link.
Read more: With the arrival of the season of apples many people want to enjoy not only the fruit itself, but also to savor a drink from him. Therefore, in new York city each autumn, a whole week devoted to this alcoholic drink. This year, cider Week will take place from 8 to 17 November.
During the event, more than 30 bars and restaurants will offer a variety of tasting cider, snacks, and will share interesting stories and secrets of making this drink. Most of the activities are free, but some establishments provide paid tasting packages.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works by Les Panchyshyn
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: a 26-year-old artist, photographer and music video Director he graduated from Lviv state College of decorative and applied arts. Continuing his education at the Lviv national Academy of arts, he has established a reputation as a creative video of many Ukrainian groups, among which “pikkardiyska Tertsiya”, “Down”, Panchyshyn, “Antibodies”, Vivienne Mort, and Rock-H. he has many group and solo exhibitions.
The artist dedicates exhibition Portal of human identity. In his works he uses symbols that appeal to the subconscious mind, beyond time and space. His paintings are meant to liberate man from the burden of the past and challenges of the present.
Price: $0-8.
What: Charity concert of Ukrainian violinist
When: Friday, November 8, from 19:00.
Where: Holy Trinity Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Church, 730 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106
Read more: Party talent show “Ukraine’s got talent” Alexander bozsik charity concert — a rousing and unforgettable performance of magical action.
All funds raised will go towards the treatment and rehabilitation of seriously wounded in the war in the East of Ukraine.
Come and open your hearts, feel the joy of belonging to a great cause.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of installations from cans
When: Friday-Sunday, 8-10 Nov.
Where: Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St New York 10281
Read more: Already the 27th consecutive year in new York competitions artists and architects who create pop art installation with over 120,000 cans.
Visitors will be able not only to see works that were planned for months and was erected in one night and vote for their favorite creative work.
Cost: Free.
What: a dance Lesson in the Ukrainian language
When: Friday, November 8, from 19:00.
Where: Ukrainian cinema in new York, 136 second ave, new York 10003
Read more: ZEUS — actor, dancer, teacher, spiritual practitioner, researcher and Explorer. He throws a free dance lesson for everyone. There you will be able to:
- get to know yourself and your body;
- to completely immerse in the moment “here and now”;
- perhaps for the first time to observe yourself;
- feel your blocks and clamps;
- relax and be a kid;
- to note areas of life that need to develop or improve;
- ask personal questions to the teacher;
- useful and positively to spend time and return home with new and interesting thoughts and emotions.
Cost: Free.
What: Seminar on the works of Pushkin in Russian language
When: Saturday, November 9, from 14:30.
Where: New Utrecht Library 1743 86th St. at Bay 17th St. Brooklyn, NY 11214
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites all to a meeting with the musicologist Marina Macevoy — the official representative of the Pushkin society of America in Boston.
The program of the meeting:
- The story of the creation of Pushkin’s poem “Bakhchisarai fountain”.
- Life poem to music for two centuries.
- The story of the discovery of the unknown manuscript score of the Opera “the fountain of Bakhchisarai” (1899), the composer A. A. Elias, familiarity with the music of the Opera (recorded), history of its creation and destiny of the Opera author.
- The story of the rarely mentioned in Pushkinistics friendship of the two great contemporaries A. Pushkin and K. Brullov, created in memory of the poet’s picturesque masterpiece “the fountain of Bakhchisarai”
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works of Elena Ilyina
When: Saturday, November 9, from 16:00.
Where: 131 Chrystie Street, New York, New York 10002
More info: This is the debut exhibition of artist-immigrants of Elena ilina.
Elena was born in the city of Kalinin (Russia), successfully graduated from Medical school and spent his life in his beloved work. She has two successful adult sons, grandchildren, close-knit big family.
Ilina moved to the USA 20 years ago, went through all the stages of immigration, much learned from scratch, being already in the States. A woman’s lifelong dream to learn to draw. And so one Christmas, my son gave Elena the easel and said that it is not necessary to wait long – you just need to take and create.
According to Ilyina, along with painting she has discovered “a new world, a whole planet”, and now wants to share that happiness with others.
To register for the event call 347 922 4884
Cost: Free.
What: Classical concert of Ukrainian musicians
When: Saturday 9th November, from 19:30.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Read more: Guests will enjoy an unforgettable concert of classical music performed by Ukrainian musicians, such as Christina Dahl, the Solomiya Ivakhiv and others. They will perform songs of world famous composers.
Cost: $10-30.
What: Concert Geoffrey Palmer and Irena Portenko
When: Sunday, 10 November, from 15:00.
Where: Saint John’s In the Village, 218 West 11th Street New York, NY 10014
Read more: Jeffrey Palmer and Irena Portenko happy to present the audience of new York music program, which was recognized this summer at the festival “Music in the Alps” in Austria.
In addition to selected works of prominent “son of Austria” by Franz Schubert this rich, multi-style program replete with music by Handel, Debussy, Schumann, and Bjork, Huang RUO and new arrangements of traditional folk melodies.
Guests can enjoy the evening in the style of “hygge” — a cozy multicultural study of music through the concept of designating a sense of coziness and comfortable communicating with sensations of well-being and satisfaction..
Cost: $25.
What: a Concert of music by Leonid Desyatnikov
When: Sunday, 10 November, from 19:30.
Where: Weill Recital Hall, 154 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
More info: M. ART presents a concert of music one of the most significant and widely executable by the Russian composer Leonid Desyatnikov. 10 Nov on the famous stage of Carnegie Hall, the ensemble stars of modern classical music under the baton of pianist Alexey Goribol will be first performed in new York piano prelude from the cycle “Songs of Bukovina”, which put a new eponymous ballet by Alexei Ratmansky for American Ballet Theatre (ABT). Also, the evening will feature vocal works Desyatnikov “Love and the poet’s life” in the avant-garde poetry Oleinikova and harms.
Desyatnikov — the author of music for dozens of popular Russian films, and a number of ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, staged at New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre (ABT), composer of the Opera “Rosenthal’s Children” based on the libretto by Vladimir Sorokin and arranger of compositions by Astor Piazzolla.
M. ART — private non-profit project to promote contemporary Russian culture in the UK, Israel and the United States.
The program
1 office:
- 6 preludes from piano cycle “the songs of Bukovina” (2017)
- “Variations on the acquisition of a dwelling” for cello and piano (1990)
- “Like the old organ-Grinder…” — for violin and piano (1997)
- 8 preludes from piano cycle “the songs of Bukovina” (2017)
2 Department:
- “The canvas of the Astor” — for violin, viola, cello and piano (1999)
- “Love and the poet’s life” — vocal cycle on poems of Nikolai Oleynikov and Daniil Kharms for tenor and piano (1989):
- The message of endorsing a haircut (N. Oleynikov)
- The Old Woman (D. Harms)
- Fly (N. Oleynikov)
- The constancy of fun and mud (D. harms)
- The beetle (Rhapsody, N. Oleynikov)
- Passacaglia (D. Harms)
- And I… (D. harms)
Performers:
- Alexei Goribol — piano
- Taras Prysiazhniuk tenor (youth program of the Bolshoi Theatre)
- Maria Yudenich — violin
- Timotheos Petrin — cello
- Gonzalo Rodriguez — al
Cost: From $45.
