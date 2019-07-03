Music festival Roxodus in ClearView was cancelled due to bad weather (PHOTOS)

Due to bad weather conditions was cancelled music festival Roxodus in ClearView.

The festival, which was held from 11 to 14 July at the airport Edenvale, was officially canceled on Wednesday.

The organizers said that the decision to cancel was taken due to “heavy rains” in the spring, resulting in the scheduled site cannot accommodate the large crowds and the scene at the time of the festival.

“Our team made every possible effort to find a solution where the event would take place, but, unfortunately, this year we are unable to do it”, – said the representative of the event Fab Loranger in a press release published on Wednesday.

“The fulfillment of our dreams to make a “holiday, which happens once in a lifetime”, to slow down, and we need some time to prepare our party”.

Loranger said that organizers hope to realize someday his dream, but the exact date of the festival not named.

ClearView mayor Doug Meyers complained that “very disappointing” that the event was canceled, noting that he himself bought a ticket.

“It was a lot of work done, – he said on Wednesday. – At a special meeting on 19 June our Council gave official permission – they could hold a concert”.

“They fulfilled all the requirements regarding the security of the festival, and then in the last five days, of course, there were many concerns about the site, as the land here in ClearView very crude.”

The press release States that information about a refund for the tickets “will appear in the near future.”

Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock and Nickelback had to open the event.