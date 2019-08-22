Music out of politics? Prytula went through tough Duo of ANNA MARIA for participating in the “New wave”
Ukrainian showman, TV presenter and volunteer Sergey Pritula harshly criticized the participation of the Duo of ANNA MARIA in the contest “New wave” in Sochi.
Angered Pritula calls to support singers who are “present Ukraine” on the competition.
He noted that the sisters opanasyuk “defined priorities”, with which they can be congratulated, but they had not officially asked to participate in the contest.
“I don’t quite understand, who delegated the girls to represent Ukraine?! The music is out of politics, Yes, Yes, Yes”, says the presenter.
According to him, the imagine sisters opanasyuk can only themselves, not Ukraine.
“But I’ve got one question for the community … If tomorrow some pair from Ukraine will fly to Belgium for an international gathering of Swingers, to Tr***I’m with the Swedes, Turks, Egyptians and Canadians — this can be explained as an attempt “to represent Ukraine” or to perceive it as a private initiative?” — ironically Pritula.
We will remind that earlier in a public eurovision.ua there has been a call to support the Duo, who represents Ukraine in the Russian competition, which caused outrage in the network.
Also we will remind that sisters opanasyuk was one of the leaders of the national selection for the Eurovision song contest in 2019, but after the interview, the Novel Skrypin, which did not recognize the occupation of Crimea, was in last position.
“Helped” to lose the voices of the audience to the singers and the conversation in the final of the national selection Sergei is Perched.
