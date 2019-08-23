Musk is jealous of ridiculed video “intergalactic” train militants DNR
The Internet was laughing at the video, which recorded the train Donetsk-Yelenovka, the launch of which boasted the militants of the DNR — he even jokingly called “intergalactic”.
The corresponding video is published on Twitter.
The reason for the jokes was that “megacolony” composition pulls an old locomotive CMAS created in the 60-80-ies of the last century.
“Musk is jealous”, “that’s a breakthrough”, “Train called “last Arrival”, “Express of the future”, “I’m jealous”, “you Need ahead hand car with bells to let, and that uneven hour, the Express will bring down some of the onlookers at such a speed,” “the Next station is “Ad”, “And you saw him post ahead?” — write on the Internet.
Mineralni shvidkyi the line in rubric “has rascvela young Donetsk Republic”🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oPXZFfpLPa
— POLTAVA ºC FOR (@poltavaforpp) August 21, 2019