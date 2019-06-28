Musk said, when in Ukraine there will be charging stations Tesla
June 28, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
The founder of Tesla, Musk said that high-speed charging stations SuperCharger for the auto companies may appear in Ukraine until 2020.
Under the message on Twitter, which stated that Ukraine needs the SuperCharger stations, Musk said OK.
Another user wrote that it would be nice if in 2020 in the whole of Eastern Europe there is a Tesla charging station.
Musk said that they can appear in the region even earlier, that is in 2019.