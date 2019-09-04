Muslim MIA Khalifa went against the traditions of his homeland: she was a model and won all its unusual appearance!

Мусульманка Мия Халиф пошла против традиций своей родины: девушка стала моделью и покорила всех своей необычной внешностью!

Anywhere in the world, regardless of country and nation, there are a truly beautiful people. And these are sooner or later the whole world will know. It happened with the American-Lebanese girl named MIA Ghalib. This girl refused to headscarves and the hijab, and indeed, it is not a typical Muslim. However, her appearance will be envied by many.

The 26-year-old model and lover of chocolate and travel is a feminist. Probably because she was able to break out of the traditions of his homeland and to dress as she wishes.

Due to this, she was able to stand out from the crowd and was immediately noticed.

