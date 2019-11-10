Must see: incredibly beautiful Christmas town in Florida
St. Augustine — the only Christmas village in Florida that is a must this season.
There’s definitely a reason why a visit to the oldest city of Florida during the holidays will be the main event of the season. St. Augustine puts on a show every year when it comes to the holidays, and you definitely want to see it in person. November 23, 2019 2 February 2020 you can visit St. Augustine, one of the coolest Christmas cities in the South, says Only un Your State.
Saint Augustine is not only the oldest city in the United States, but the coolest Christmas town in all of Florida.
The city is imbued with the Christmas spirit not only because of the festivities and decorations, but also because of the spectacular annual event — the Night of lights.
Starting Saturday before Thanksgiving and ending February 2, 2019, the “Night of lights” will revive Saint Augustine millions of tiny lights all over the city.
The event is free and will showcase the beauty of the city from the ground to the tops of buildings and outside of them.
This is one of ten holiday events that you cannot miss.
View personally at the millions of lights that adorn the old Spanish colonial architecture, hotels, restaurants, historic buildings and nearly 20 blocks of the city centre.
During the celebration of Christmas, there are two places that you must visit: Plaza de La Constitucion and the Bridge of lions, each of which will be an ideal place for holiday photos.
Take a tour by trolley, train, boat trip this holiday season and witness why this city is considered one of the best Christmas cities in the state.