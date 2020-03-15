Must-see: the three most charming canyon in the United States
Perhaps one of the most remarkable aspects of the American landscape is the presence of canyons. Although mountains and beaches are certainly impressive, it is the canyon nature adds an element of surrealism. If you want to explore some of these fascinating sites, publishing Only in Your State made the list of the three most beautiful canyons in the United States.
1. Queen’s Garden Trail, Bryce Canyon (ut)
Queen’s Garden Trail in a national Park and Bryce Canyon — for a long time not a secret for nature lovers. Well, where else tourists can walk on the legendary red earth of Utah? These famous spires of Sandstone are striking in their grandeur. Equipped trail with a length of 6.5 miles (10.4 km) — the best way to explore this national Park.
2. Golden Canyon national Park Death Valley (CA)
Golden Canyon is probably the most popular of its kind in the entire National Park “Death Valley”, which essentially is a collection of these stunning sights.
3. Black Canyon national Park Gunnison (co)
Black canyon of the Gunnison National Park, has a height of 2 722 ft (830 m), is one of the most remarkable canyons throughout the United States. At that time, as there are no trails that lead into the canyon, travelers can go the Northern route, which offers breathtaking views of the canyon.
