Mustache and Chisora officially agreed on the date of the battle
March 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
The former absolute world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KO’s) and Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KO’s) approved the date of the match in the heavyweight division.
The fight will take place on 23 may at the O2 arena in London. Note that this is the second match for the Ukrainian boxer in the heavyweight division. Prior to that, he debut fight in hevewae technical knockout win Cassa Witherspoon.
In turn, the British fighter has won the last three games. In the last battle Derek fought with David price won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental.
Note that the Tendril is the mandatory Challenger for the belt of world champion WBC, which belongs to compatriot Chisora, Anthony Joshua.