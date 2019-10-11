Mustache and Witherspoon spent the first and last duel of views (video)
Mustache and Witherspoon
Former undisputed champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik and his opponent for his first fight in hevewae Chazz Witherspoon held a battle of the opinions, after a press conference in Chicago.
At this meeting it was noticeable that American is experiencing some discomfort.
On the contrary, Alexander looked relaxed and confident.
Recall, the alleged opponent of the Tendril at the battle of October 12 in Chicago – Dutch Tyrone Spong failed a doping test.