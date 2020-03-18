Mustache in preparation for a duel with Cooroy will be isolated from their training camp due to coronavirus
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) is hoping that his second fight in hawaiite – with Briton Derek Cooroy (32-9, 23 KO’s) will not be cancelled because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Boxer noted that he will be isolated from the training camp, but Sunday is always going to Church.
“I hope that the fight will take place Cooroy. I don’t really think about the effect of the virus on the game and my workout. On Thursday evening, the first thought that might occur some problems”, – quotes Moustache Boxing Scene.
“I’ll be isolated from his training camp, but every Sunday I spend time with my family and going to Church. I’m focused only on training camp and now do not think about Anthony Joshua or Tyson fury,” said the Ukrainian.
Usyk will fight against Chisora in London on 23 may at the Olympic stadium.
We will remind, the debut fight of the Ukrainian heavyweight title was a battle against Cassa Witherspoon in October last year, which made Alexander a technical knockout.