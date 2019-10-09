Mustache “knocked out” of the mascot of the Chicago bulls at the team’s training (photo)
October 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Oleksandr Usyk
The former world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik before the first battle in haiwatha against Cassa Witherspoon in Chicago, October 12, decided to diversify their leisure time and visited the training of local basketball team the Chicago bulls.
Ukrainian boxer even gave a personalized Jersey 6-time NBA Champions.
He also managed to provoke a battle of views with team mascot Benny The Bull and sent it to the knockout.
Recall that the first opponent of the Ukrainian heavyweight champion was supposed to be Tyrone Spong, but the Dutchman before the fight failed a doping test.