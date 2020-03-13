Mustache sprinkled with the spray Chisora views duel (video)
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
Today in London held the first press conference between the former absolute world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KO’s) and the owner of the belt WBO Inter-Continental in heviside Derek Cooroy (32-9, 23 KO’s).
After talking with the press, both fighters held a traditional duel views which ended up not traditional for such cases, selfie boxers.
And at the end of the photo shoot Ukrainian sprinkled all antiseptic, apparently corroding the unclean spirit.
Recall that the fight will take place on 23 may in London at the O2 arena.