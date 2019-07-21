Mustang GT gets a new color palette

Mustang GT получает новую цветовую палитру

Ford Australia made a number of updates for the Mustang GT in 2020.

Pack Black Pack Shadow with the price of 1000 Australian dollars. Down Under muscle gives the car a more unique look: the roof with a dark finish, stripes on the bonnet, the plate on the grille “5.0 L”, unique 19-inch alloy wheels in black with 10 spoke wheels, and black rear spoiler High-Rise.

“The Black Shadow pack Pack displays Mustang GT Fastback to a new level. It gives the classic lines of the Mustang a sinister flavor that really adds to their courage and competition, and returns us to some graphic and decalepis packages that we had in the past,” said chief programmer of the company Karl Eidmann.

A new palette of colors Mustang GT Fastback obliged the legendary past of the iconic vehicle. In particular, color Grabber Lime was first proposed in North America in the early 1970-ies. In addition, colors represent Twister Orange, Iconic Silver and Red Hot.

