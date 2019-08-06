Mustang Shelby GT500 acquires new details
While the Corvette Stingray is actively attracting the attention of the public, fans of American muscle cars patiently waiting for Ford to release their “monster.”
Ford has announced that the most powerful street car in the history of the brand Shelby GT500 only takes 10.6 seconds to overcome the distance of 0 km/h — 161 km/h — 0 km/h. Such dynamics is achieved primarily by a powerful engine and 7-speed gearbox dual clutch transmission, developed in conjunction with the Tremec company, which carries out the switching in 80 milliseconds.
It should be noted that the transmission mechanism can withstand a huge load, which creates a 5.2-liter V8 forced at 760 HP and 847 Nm of torque, and transfers torque to the rear wheels.
Transmission is able to adapt to the selected drive mode, and its shift to become “ultra smooth” during the normal driving mode. The model will definitely please fans of drag racing, since the distance of a quarter mile Shelby GT500 overcome in 11.0 seconds.