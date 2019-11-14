My body has failed: shocking revelations of a former member, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (photo)
Thursday, November 14, will be held on 12 th edition of the “significant” project in the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB). (About the 11th release can be read here.) The participants will “Race nation” — the race for 10 kilometers with ten obstacles. As at the end of the eleventh week left a lot of individuals, participants will be able to choose a partner. Was without his partner and Alyona Grebenyuk. The last air left the project and 40-year-old widower Ruslan Garden, which came to reality with the weight of 129 pounds.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Ruslan told about his sweetheart, the problem with his leg and what had caused him to gain extra pounds after the project.
— Ruslan, you continue to lose weight?
— Yes, but on as active as on the project. When I arrived at the talk show “Svasa!”, it turned out that I’ve gained three pounds. Just hurt my leg and now I can not intensively run and jump. Lose weight slowly.
— How you injured your leg?
— When he returned to project home, started in the hall. Two weeks was on the treadmill, and leg suddenly buckled. Went to the doctor, it turned out that I have inflamed muscles. Month two and a half could not give the foot any load. To train in the gym was unreal. About a month and only doing lower body exercises and adhere to a proper diet. I admit, one time I even lost the desire to do: the doctors said that my foot can forever stay big and red. I was in shock! But still found the strength to pack up and was again engaged. I just want to go in the final and not to be humiliated.
— How’s your leg?
— It allows me to do everything except running and jumping. On a treadmill just go with the slope. Said if I it again “pluck”, it is not restored.
— What is your diet?
— Eat three times a day. No fried, salty and sweet. From dairy products — yogurt and cottage cheese a five percent. Sweet I can only add to the porridge in the morning a little honey. Actually stick to such a regime is easy. And sweets, I particularly never liked. Which is not true of smoked sausages, cheeses. Sometimes, though, allow myself a bite of something forbidden. But the body that is already weaned from the such write, gets stress, enhances metabolism and returns to his former schedule.
— So, have become accustomed to a new life?
– Yes, the body quickly adapts. I’m actually happy that he was in the draft, “She”, despite the fact that at the end the body may have failed and this resulted in a problem with his leg. But I have no regrets. The project was really cool.
— Who influenced your decision to come to reality?
— I watched the first season of the project, but was not a regular fan of his. Last year a girl I liked suggested: maybe I’m going to try to lose weight? By the time I began to think about the fact that I need to change my life. I remained myself with two children, no close relatives. I think if anything happens to me, what will they do? Here and decided. Fill out the questionnaire, sent to the channel, and after forty minutes I called back and offered to come to the casting. Then there was the second casting, to the medical Board. All passed and were among the participants. From the first time! Probably, fate.
— What is the period of the project was the most difficult?
– First month. It was a completely different food — not what I was eating before, and the portions are small. There have been tantrums — the body is accustomed to another, rebelled. The first two weeks I thought: “so why do I need all this? I want to eat normally!” After one of the first competitions I had a bruised chest. But after the first month, the soreness subsided and the body went into the mode. Began to like boiled fish, porridge… after two months on the project already quietly looking at the sausage — I don’t like.
Ruslan on the talk show
First lost weight was tangible?
— No “wow” didn’t happen. Lost only three pounds and was just glad that the beginning. Actually at first more worried about how to hold at least five weeks. That was my plan — I wanted to understand what weight loss. Felt weight loss after a month. When it started to run without shortness of breath. In the third week I have normal pressure. When you see the pounds go away, I want to continue on and on. It is no secret that lose weight is much easier than at home.
— It was a shame when I had to leave?
— No, I achieved what I wanted. Besides, there were people much fuller to me — why not give them a second chance? I first time fell under the yellow line only in the 11th week. And Kolya had to stay, so the choice is between me and him was done correctly.
— What was the most difficult for you after returning home?
Is not diet and exercise, this is already understood. Rather, adaptation in society. The impression that you’re out of the woods: forgot how to use the gadgets, unaccustomed to large numbers of people. But it comes and goes. Besides, as soon as I returned, I resumed relations with my girlfriend.
Team “blue”
— What the children said when he saw you?
— Children all this time was Tiffany. Came behind them, and Sophia who meet, not immediately recognized me. Until I said, “It’s dad!” She could not believe his eyes. And the girl saw me on the second day after I came back from reality. Remember, opened the door, looked up and her tears rolled…
— You returned to work?
— No, I go twice a day to workout. Help in business girl. Want to appear in the final project for himself. Understand that I won’t win, but it will be my personal victory. I hope the scales will show 85-90 pounds.
