My dad really wanted me to become a singer, and once a year I make him a gift — the Allen Brain
Well-known composer and singer, people’s artist of Ukraine Mykola Brain 1 September, would have turned 72 years old. In memory of his father for the past nine consecutive years by the famous Ukrainian producer Allen Brain concert. Popular artists perform hits of Nicholas Brain, which brought him fame and love of fans. From the stage of the sports Palace September 1, will feature “Kray, miy Ridny Kray”, “the day passes, passes, the night passes”, “Znov I have Tu Gori”, “Zacharovana words”, “materinski of love”. Only 37 of popular songs. There will be a lot of archived video and the memories of those who worked with Nikolai Brain. This day will come on the scene and the daughter of Nikolai Petrovich.
“For dad, the children have always been something of a Holy”
Nine years ago my dad’s birthday I spend the concert to his memory, — said Alena. — The first time it happened in the year that he died. Dad died July 30, did not live only a month before his 63rd anniversary. I found it very hard then to hold a concert memory, but I did it.
A few months before his death the Pope gave a recital. Last. It was in 2010. Fragments of the concert we will have the 1st of September. Recently they were mounted. Cried. After my dad died I for the first time she took the hard drives and started watching. Earlier just could not physically do it. I’d get a wave state of hysteria and panic attacks. So it was in the first years after the departure of the Pope, is now a little easier. Wounds remain, but their will robsoul.
The father you dream of?
— Less frequently, and very often. Recently had my mom. She said that nothing much happened, just on a shower became quieter. You know, my internal dialogue with the Pope does not stop until now. In his lifetime, even when he didn’t call, mentally still thinking what he would do in this situation.
Nicholas Brain is very loved and spoiled his women — wife Violetta and daughter Alena
— You always found a common language with Nikolay Petrovich?
— At some point, we stopped to chat. It was connected with Sasha Ponomarev. Dad was against our relationship. But when I found out I was pregnant, he backpedaled. For his children has always been something Holy. So when my daughter was born Jack, between us there was no innuendo.
— Nikolay Petrovich was familiar with your spouse David Axelrod?
They were familiar with, but a serious, intimate conversation between them never happened. We have David too, it was not easy: we break up, get back together. Serious relationship which bind us still, began after my father’s death. But I know he’d do it. For dad the most important thing was that people who are close to me, loved me.
— Dad always celebrated their birthdays?
— Yes, he was a sociable man, very hospitable. Sometimes birthdays are celebrated in the country. But even if this happened in the restaurant, dad strictly supervised everything, down to cooking.
— It is known that he is well prepared.
— Yes, everyone in our family is a good cook thanks to my dad. My mom is from a very poor family, which was eating simply and modestly. The culture of cooking, as in the Pope’s family, my mother was not. But my father’s relatives kept chickens, geese, pigs, grew vegetables, fruits, so the house always had something to eat. Grandma and grandpa smartly prepared. However, for Bukovina is a common phenomenon.
— Nikolai Petrovich was some kind of signature dish?
— At some point he gave me the “scary man’s mission”: to do barbecue and ear. Dad, no one except me, not allowed to cook with him. It was he who taught me how to marinate skewers, choose meat. And only when he realized that he had no claims to the process and as I cooked, relaxed and just watched me do everything.
The father spoiled you?
— Dad and mom often went on tour abroad. Nikolay Petrovich could have a month to go with the Virsky ensemble in France, and my mother at the same time with a chorus of the Soviet Army in Canada. At that time, the “scoop” to get good things was impossible. I remember my mom brought from abroad, whole bales of clothing: me, myself, dad. And it came all so elegant, bought a tuxedo, and the mother of French perfume. They cost less, but dad was important to bring from Paris, beautifully packaged. He was an aesthete. Loved the costumes and be sure to tie on the neck handkerchief or scarf. It looked great! My dad had what is called a natural taste.
I remember in 1983 my parents brought me from Canada “blown” fashionable coat and the same boots. When I came to school, the class teacher said that I never wore, they say, don’t look like everyone else. Then called dad and told him the same thing. At that Nikolai Petrovich replied sharply that his daughter can wear whatever he sees fit. And I kept these clothes to go.
— You know, every year at the concert of memory of the Brain of one of the songs you perform.
— Yes, I joke that I sing once a year. My dad really wanted me to become a singer, and I’m making him a gift. Most of his songs I liked “Matola”. But last year I decided to try something different and remembered the song “Pechalniy day, nich sad, sadder summer”. I decided to change. Did Alexander the cake, I only told how I feel song. Made a completely different arrangement, and turned a Sicilian version of a sound. September 1 I am again going to sing it, and “Matalo” gave Tanya Piskareva.
“Our piano could belong to Ivan Kozlovsky”
— How many songs will sound in concert?
— 37. Each artist will perform only one song. There will be a lot of archival materials, photos, videos. I found a fragment of the concert, when at the very end of the scene Yuri rybczynski. She and dad hug, and Yury says a brilliant sentence: “We, Ukrainians, have to learn to say in life to people who deserve it, that they are geniuses. Nick — you’re a genius!” The Pope then presented the order of Yaroslav the Wise. And rybczynski said that after a period will appear in the order of Nicholas Brain, which will be awarded to the most talented artists. They Rybchinski friends. Swearing, put up, but were very attached to each other.
— Is it true that in your house for a long time did not have a piano?
— As long as I’m suddenly in the first grade did not want to learn to play it. Dad’s music was played inside. I still don’t understand how this happened, but he just took a piece of the stave, sat down and wrote. Tool it was not needed. When we got in the house there was a piano, he sometimes has something brinjal, wrote, but, in principle, it was intended for guests. Then dad sat at the instrument, and all sang along. Much later there was a baby Grand piano in the country. In the last years of his life Pope we had two Grand pianos: one black, the concert that we are after the death of the Pope gave Dragomanov University, another small, rare.
— What kind of piano?
— It is associated with our family legend. Supposedly one day the Pope came a friend who was doing repairs in the house, where they were to open the Bank. And in this room was a not used piano, very old, in poor condition. He said to dad, “nick, maybe you need this tool? Otherwise, we throw”. It turned out to be the piano, which in 1800 was awarded the main prize at some exhibition in Paris. Dad spent a lot of money for the restoration of the instrument. Then we learned that the house where had been once lived Ivan Kozlovsky. So that this piano could be a great Opera singer.
— Know that you are still on the eve of the concert to finish the script.
Is a complex process, but the thing that has a beginning and an end. Isn’t the concert will go live on channel M2. For the third year in a row — thanks to Nicholas Bagraev. Honestly, if he had not, nothing would have happened.
— The complete concert?
— “The day passes” will sing Tina Karol. This will happen for the first time, before Tina sang “Materinski love”. Then the screen will display the fragment, where the Pope himself recitative finish “the day passes” and the phrase Yuri rybczynski. Well, in the final “Edge”. It’ll do little girl, and it’s also symbolic.
— Not your Sol?
— No, Salt is still uncontrollable energy. But I think singing it will be the same. In her artistic streak, that’s for sure.
“At the funeral of Pope Kuzma Skryabin was crying, with him there was a real hysteria”
Grandfather probably looks down from heaven and rejoicing.
— I think my dad is salted and sent to me. I was just in a hopeless moral condition, and her birth saved me. Before there was the light of Sol, I didn’t see the point in later life, he did not find it. I thought all that I could, I did. Older daughters grew up, what’s next? Thank God, there was David, which I strongly supported. But even he could not do so, I felt that the global meaning of life.
I admit, at first I didn’t believe that she was pregnant, we didn’t plan anything. Did a test, the second. By the way, these strips are still kept in my safe — give them to ever Salenike. Besides, I didn’t know what the reaction of David on my pregnancy. But it was precisely this about which every woman dreams of absolute happiness.
— How did you feel when Sol was born?
— I first time in my life realized what a breathless cry from happiness. Sol was lying on my arm, and I could not stop the tears. You know, until now, when I look at it, think, “God, why me such happiness?!” You know, to give birth after forty years not every woman is solved. But I say to all: definitely to give birth! The happiness of motherhood overrides any issues that arise on the way to it. I think dad knew that, too.
Allen Brain recognizes that when they have David Axelrod was born the daughter of Sol, it was absolute happiness. Photo from viva.ua
And helped you in a difficult period of life?
— Yes, I think he somehow contributed to this. There is another incredible story. A year before his death dad was in intensive care, and later said: when feel really bad, it was three women in long robes and called three options of his life. I asked: “What?” You know, he wasn’t going to die quickly. Maybe they just misunderstood each other?
— After this incident, Nikolai Petrovich has not recovered?
— He had a lack of oxygen in the blood. We could not understand why this is happening. Solved the problem different ways, but nothing worked. In the end I stopped to delve into medical issues and understand a situation which developed with the treatment of the Pope. God will judge them. In the Supreme Court there is no cronyism, corruption and everything else. Everyone will get what they deserve. And I’m including because it is not perfect. But I know that dad could still live and live. We have so much planned…
When dad died, the funeral service came Kuzma Skryabin. He was crying, he had a real hysteria. I approached, saying: “Kuzmich, calm down, we all sooner or later there will be.” Long reassured him. And he kept saying, “Damn, we’ve planned a song for Nikolai Petrovich to write…” my father loved British artist Tom Jones and wanted to bring it to Ukraine. When the single was released Jones ‘ “Sex bomb”, I called Kuzma and offered to do for dad in this style fun song. Kuzma was delighted, says: “Cool, do it!” And then we were all the time busy, delayed, delayed… And at the funeral Kuzma says to me: “I promised and did nothing. And not for someone…”
After that I began getting serious about the promises and not to postpone their implementation for tomorrow. Tomorrow may not happen. So create, live, do stupid things, but… today.
