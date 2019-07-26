My daughter decided that mommy’s got to change, and soon, actually did not recognize her!

| July 26, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Дочки решили, что маме пора меняться, и вскоре вообще ее не узнали!

Rita was happy with his appearance, but at one point, her daughter decided that mommy would be worth to visit the stylist. They gave her a certificate for a visit to the specialist, and the woman decided to try.

Дочки решили, что маме пора меняться, и вскоре вообще ее не узнали!

It was not just the stylist, and to Christopher Hopkins.

Дочки решили, что маме пора меняться, и вскоре вообще ее не узнали!

Changes

And professional started. He was able to change the image of a woman without resorting to some drastic steps!

Amazing!

When my daughter saw the “updated” mom, they admiringly froze, not believing his eyes!

Дочки решили, что маме пора меняться, и вскоре вообще ее не узнали!

Christopher did Rita make up and even showed him how to do it yourself. In addition, he shortened her hair and dyed it a shade lighter. She’s so pretty!

Дочки решили, что маме пора меняться, и вскоре вообще ее не узнали!

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.