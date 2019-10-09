My face was covered with wrinkles until I tried this miracle cream… in 7 days visible results!
Year make us not only wise and Mature, but also affects our beauty and health. One of the most common manifestations of the aging process — the wrinkles on the face, which have a negative impact on our appearance.
Of course today we know a lot kosmeticheskih procedures and products to combat this problem. But unfortunately, they do not always give the expected results.
But do not despair, because there is a great homemade cream, which you will tell today we.
To solve this huge problem, here is the recipe for an amazing homemade cream that significantly reduces wrinkles and gives results in just 7 days.
Advantages:
You have to spend a small amount of time to prepare this cream, but the benefits are huge. Continuous use of the cream will give you the following advantages:
- It moisturizes your skin.
- Reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
- The cream is safe to use since all the ingredients are natural.
- You will start getting results in just 7 days.
Ingredients:
- Pharmaceutical petroleum jelly (2 tsp)
- the yolk of 1 egg
- Honey (1 teaspoon)
- almond or olive oil (1 tablespoon)
Preparation:
Take the pharmaceutical vaseline and melt it for a couple. It will take a few minutes. Once it melts, add the egg yolk, honey and oil. Mix thoroughly for several minutes.
Pour the cream into a container for storage. You can use old cans of creams or any other Bank that you like. Keep cream in the fridge.
Application:
Clean your skin. Gently apply the cream on the skin. Remove the excess cream after about half an hour. Use a damp cloth soaked in water.
The cream should be applied at least 2 hours before bedtime for best results.