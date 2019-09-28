“My fair nanny” with Zavorotnyuk celebrates anniversary
Yesterday, 27 September, marks exactly fifteen years since the premiere of the television Comedy series “My fair nanny”, a favorite of millions of viewers. This writes Teleprogramma.pro.
It is possible that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be undergoing treatment for brain cancer, most likely, met in the intensive care unit fifteenth anniversary of the release on wide screens of the series “My fair nanny”.
The newspaper reminds that the first time the audience could see the picture September 27, 2004.
The sitcom immediately won the love of viewers. In the story, recall that the wick Prutkovskaya comes from Mariupol in Biryulyovo and tripled in the rich house to the producer Maxim Shatalina. It was played by the famous actor Sergey Zhigunov.
For Anastasia role in “My beautiful nurse” became crucial — the most important in her life. Performing the role of a babysitter Wiki Prutkovsky, Anastasia received fame and national love and a big career boost.
“Anastasia Zavorotnyuk in this series is loved by all. Stupidity from the screen she spoke with such childlike, so beautiful clapping fluffy eyelashes that it was simply impossible not to fall in love”, — the author writes.
As you know, the actress could not play the role of a beautiful nurse. At her place auditioned singer Zhanna Friske and other no less colorful pretenders. But the producers chose Zavorotnyuk and not lost.
Today this is a sitcom I remember most often, but not on the background of the anniversary of its premiere, and, unfortunately, on the background of the tragic events that unfolded in the life of the female lead role of the series, actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
As previously reported “FACTS”, promoter of non-traditional methods of healing Gennady Malakhov believes that when Anastasia Zavorotnyuk found a tumor, treat it it was too late — that the traditional methods that the medical starvation that the methods of classical medicine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter