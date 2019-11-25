My father’s copy: the illegitimate son of Arnold Schwarzenegger repeated the image of his father in his youth (photos)
In that time, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher, who was born in the marriage with now ex-wife of actor Maria Shriver, continues to gain weight, the illegitimate son and the same age as Christopher Joseph Baena looks more like his star father. 22-year-old Joseph, whom the actor gave birth to his ex-housekeeper Mildred Baena of, engaged in bodybuilding — like Arnold in his youth, who has repeatedly won the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia. Joseph posted in Instagram photo, on which he copies dad, showing pumped up biceps.
72-year-old actor, star of films “Terminator”, is with Joseph in a great relationship — despite the fact that cheating about his mother ruined his marriage with Shriver.
“Arnold is very happy that Joe is interested in fitness and bodybuilding. He warms the heart that his son followed in his footsteps… They always train together. And Joe is happy that he can learn from his father — the greatest bodybuilder of all time — says the insider publication HollywoodLife.com.
