My friend is 64 years old, and she is jealous of everyone! No skin problems, wrinkles to be seen!
It just so happened that I like older people of all ages. Grandparents in the trolley — my, they want to communicate, and I got used to it. I respect people’s age, always carefully listen to them, and not only unfamiliar Oldies. I can say with pride that I have friends in 2 times older than me.
Invaluable recipe mask from starch I told the woman that I will not get tired to admire. For leisure, she paints the shoes with acrylic paints, decorating it with flowers, and makes an incredible lampshades handmade. Nobody knows how old she really is such a fresh face is rarely seen even among young people!
Try the miracle mask, the main ingredient of which is starch. Even after one treatment the skin will be tightened and Shine!
Face mask from starch
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp corn starch
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. honey
- a little warm milk
APPLICATION
- Mix all ingredients miracle mask to a pulp. Apply the mask on cleansed face.
- Hold the mask for 30 minutes. Carefully remove remnants of the mixture with a cotton swab wash your face.
Mask of starch and chicory
Mask of starch tighten the skin, tone it, activate internal processes in the skin. Additional ingredients present in these cosmetic mixtures, only enhance the effect of starch!
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tbsp corn starch
- 4 tbsp sour cream
- 3 tbsp of chicory powder
APPLICATION
- Mix all ingredients of the mask to a thick state. Apply the paste on cleansed face.
- Wash away the mask after 30 minutes after application.
Mask of starch with egg white
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp potato starch
- a little boiling water
- 1 egg white
- 0,5 tsp lemon juice
APPLICATION
- Mix the starch with water to a paste.
- Enter in the starch paste 1 egg white and some lemon juice. Stir all. You should get a viscous mass, which is easy to apply on the face.
- Apply the mask on cleansed face and leave for 40 minutes.
- Take off the paste with a cotton swab dipped in warm water.
Mask from wrinkles from starch will replace Botox! The sooner you begin to make such masochki, the better, it is not necessary to wait for the emergence of age-related skin changes. I wish you to be irresistible, be sure to save and try these recipes, you will not regret!