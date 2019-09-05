“My hands were tied”: the Frank admission of a partner by TAYANNA “Tancah s with a stars” (photo)
The winners of the first season of the project “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) was a pair of Natalia Mogilev and Igor Kuzmenko. In the second season, partnered by award-winning dancer was the Glory Kaminska, but because of the trauma of Fame, they are unable to participate in the show. In the third season Igor danced together with the singer TAYANNA, and the Duo lasted only two air. The pair became the first who left the project.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Igor Kuzmenko told why he refused last words and what made him to participate in the project.
— Igor, passion after your “crash” has subsided a bit. How do you feel now?
All is well. Can’t say I’m offended. And for someone to be offended? For themselves, the judges or even at someone… I Guess no one. This show, and, of course, it all can be.
Just for you, it ended too quickly.
— Of course, I wasn’t expecting it. TAYANNA we’ve practiced, prepared, had plans for future dances. I taught its a good idea to move not only in one style, she already knew several styles to further esters. Of course, it was a shame to leave so soon.
— Say that you trained harder than all other participants.
— I heard it too. We really tried to achieve some success. But practice has shown that not always happen as plannednil.
— You could bring TAYANNA to the finalshuh?
— Tanya is a very hard-working and dedicated is important. What depended on me in terms of dancing I was doing. But still there are moments, as the voting audience, the judges ‘ scores, and all sorts of aspects that we cannot control.
— Pitfalls? It could be planned?
I don’t know what to think. I watched the broadcast, analyzed the dance and he was far from the worst. But to accuse someone I’m not. TAYANNA did everything that depends on it 200 percent. She tried, though it was hard for her. She danced with a broken rib, but I tried not to talk about it and do not remember. However, the information was leaked, and off we go.
— When the injury has occurred?
— Is not clear. There weren’t any drops. We just did a lot of training without rest, I told Tanya that we need to rest, because the body is not rubber. Eventually fatigue leads to injury. And she said she would not rest, he wants more to do, to be the best. Pains, but TAYANNA was hoping that all goes, it’s just fatigue. Then the ache became so that in practice it became impossible. Went, took the picture, it turned out that she had cracked a rib.
— Before the first broadcast?
— Yes, ten days before the first broadcast. The doctors said that you can not dance five weeks. But we danced almost without rest. The only thing I tried to remove all loads from the damaged part, so we can continue to participate in the show. Motion altered on the other side, so as not to strain the rib, and it started to heal. The second dance could be much more powerful for supports, but it was good.
— The judges put to you quite high scores.
— I have a feeling that my partner judged not as a star with a broken rib, but as a professional dancer. Judging by the results of other participants, they are not so biased was evaluated as us.
— Catherine Kuhar said that all the injuries happen.
She said that we should not complain, but to participate. Then, when about your trauma Ann told Rizatdinova, everyone began to regret it, say, a fighter. For me it was kind of weird. TAYANNA fought, how it was possible in her situation. But the judges reacted to this differently.
— Sorry that left with several people much weaker: Michael Kukuk, Nadezhda Matveeva.
Maybe. But it’s a show, not a dance competition, and there may be specific moments.
You readily agreed to participate in the project? For you this is the third season of “Tanzu s with a stars”.
— Doubts. I knew that to win again I nobody will. In the second season it happened that Slava is not in the end danced. Before the third season felt should not go. Even my friends in show business, the producers, said: why do you need it? But still decided.
— When started with TAYANNA your workout?
— We started from 1 August, been training for 6-7 hours a day. In fact, the project took up all my time. I was only a few days escaped to Odessa, where my wife and child.
For the first broadcast you chose a very difficult dance the Rumba.
— I knew it. But my hands were tied — TAYANNA wanted to dance to her song, and she with such a rhythm that the other statement could not be done. Of course, the Rumba is a dance not for the first broadcast. Natasha (Mogilev. — Ed.) we started with tango and only in the final performed a Rumba. Trained her for two months. But Natasha had better training, she knew how to dance. And TAYANNA had nothing to do with ballroom dancing. But she was a good student, burning with the project, put soul.
— You refuse the words of farewell on the show.
— Didn’t know what to say and who to thank. The most worried about TAYANNA. And my first thought was just how she will accept, knowing that we’re leaving. To say some words had no desire.
— I can assume who will be the winner of the third season?
– It is hard to say. The first two live dance parties known in advance. And then begins the lottery when the stars give the styles that they do not know. And prepares time thoroughly there. I think getting into the finals has a chance at MARUV. Even if many negatively refer to it, everyone is interested to see what will happen next. I think I’ll go out and Jack the cat — he had a lot of time working in this direction, knows what people like and Lena Kravets. Just because people will vote for it.
. When it became clear that she would have to leave the project, she barely held back tears, and then admitted that it was a shock.
