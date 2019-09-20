My happiness: Svetlana Loboda touched by the network photo with her daughters
Fans of the popular singer Svetlana Loboda, which ran into criticism because of a video with a cigarette, changed the temper justice with mercy after she published on Instagram a new photo. Star for the first time in a long time showed the grown youngest daughter, Tilda. Svetlana together with the baby and her older daughter Eva posing on the couch, holding the Tilde back to the camera so that it was impossible to see her face.
“My lovelies! My happiness,” wrote Loboda pictures.
Subscribers, among which Lolita, Igor Krutoy, Glucose, the wife of Dmitry Montica, Arthur Pies and many others, leave in the comments hearts.
We will remind, Svetlana Loboda not comment on the personal life and does not mention the father’s name is Tilde. The media even tried to find proof of their relationship. But the stars do not comment on their relationship. They occasionally see each other, attend the show each other.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the producer Loboda Natella Krapivina made a Frank recognition, congratulating her on the 10th anniversary of their creative Union.
