My home is my castle: how to disinfect housing during a pandemic coronavirus
Who not only tells today about how you should beware of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV in public places. But the infection could quietly sneak into your home and lies in wait for you where you least expect it, writes the BBC.
In this case the Daily Mail newspaper offers recommendations professional cleaners Sandra Redmond of the British company Molly Maid.
Disinfection is only good after a thorough cleaning
Doesn’t make sense to wipe dirty surfaces with a disinfectant, they should first thoroughly wash, advises Sandra. After all, even the dirt under a layer of disinfectant will remain mud.
Of course, much easier to walk around the house with a sprayer than carefully with a sponge and soap to clean up. But you do it for yourself, isn’t it? So why engage in self-deception.
Do not rush to wash the disinfectant solution from the surface, leave it for about 30 seconds, so he had to kill all living things.
Usually this kind of cleaning we do every few days, but times are not normal, so it’s best to wash and disinfect work surfaces in the kitchen every day.
Don’t forget the kitchen cabinets and kettles
Surface to which often touch hands need regular cleaning.
Of course, we first pay attention to large surfaces such as countertops. But we should not forget about kettles, coffee makers, door and window handles, remotes and, of course, the handles and knobs of kitchen appliances. And most of those nooks in the upper and lower cabinets, which rarely, but still touched by a human hand.
Kitchen sponges need to be washed!
Kitchen sponges and towels intended for cleaning other items and surfaces are sometimes teeming with bacteria. As found by British scientists, ordinary kitchen sponge is home to 19.6 billion bacteria. Hardly your sponge is very different from the average, so draw your own conclusions.
Fortunately, the problem is easy to solve, all those billions of bacteria in one fell swoop to send to the other world, that is, put the sponge in the dishwasher or washing machine. But if you want to deal with them personally, then wash the sponge in hot soapy water.
There are more inventive way to get rid of germs on the sponge: put her for a few minutes in the microwave, and that the sponge was not bored, it can make the kitchen towels and washcloths from the bathroom.
By the way, for wiping kitchen surfaces great fit microfiber fabric, as they are well to wash and dry quickly.
Run the washing machine empty
To avoid spreading germs underwear and bed linen, bath and kitchen towels should be washed at 60°C (can be higher if the instruction in linen allows), but if you use bio powder, liquid or capsule, then at 40°C (otherwise supplements won’t work).
It is also useful once a week to drive the washing machine is in the idle mode at the maximum temperature or with the addition of disinfectants, so as not to allow the germs to breed inside the mechanism. For a long time and do not leave in machine wet wash clothes, because otherwise the bacteria will not fail to start in this breed.
How often should I do this cleaning?
To disinfect the surface, which we often touch hands (and it switches, door handles, especially on the doors, and the like), it is recommended each day, although obviously neither the strength nor the time for it, most people do not have.
But you can try to do this at least twice a day with a disinfectant solution or just warm water with soap.
Kitchen appliances such as kettles and coffee makers, is sufficient to wash once a week, also with a special tool or soapy water. And don’t forget to turn them off from the outlet before you begin cleaning, otherwise the consequences could be immediate and be much worse 2019 coronavirus-nCoV.
In General, you should wash everything you touch with your hands. Well, as a mandatory rule — wash your hands immediately upon returning home and before you start for all to grasp. Because this moment just waiting for germs and viruses.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
