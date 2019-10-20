My husband gave me a cherry Jaguar, and I gave him the silver of the world championship, Marina…
World Championships in athletics, which recently concluded in Doha (Qatar) brought to Ukraine two silver medals. In the early days of the “silver” was won by 19-year-old Yaroslav Maguchy, leaped to a height of 2.04 meters and set a world record among juniors. And on the last day of the championship award was given to 24-year-old Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, jumped in a length of 6.92 meters.
The next day after the ceremony, the Ukrainian athlete flew to Kiev and then went to Rivne, to the parents of her husband, Michael Romanchuk. A famous swimmer, winner of a gold medal at the world Cup in 2018, all the time supported wife. He failed to fly to Doha — now he is in America, but their victory, which was prepared several years Marina has dedicated to her husband Michael.
“There were no thoughts, only emotions that literally swept”
Marina, what were you thinking, standing on the podium?
— I have all over my body ran down my spine. Could not believe his luck, got what had worked and spent a lot of effort. There were no thoughts, only emotions that literally swept. I admit, when traveling to the world Cup, I just wanted to win a medal in order to return home empty-handed. However, the day before the competition I didn’t have the feeling that the loan a place. But I did mentally prepare to fight for a medal. This attitude and understanding that the training process has made all that could, were the main for me.
You’ve performed at the last day of competition. It’s hard for an athlete?
— I’m not used to. Usually athletes and perform. The world Cup lasted ten days and we arrived just two days before our competition. So psychologically I did not feel pressure, internally were collected. Discomfort caused by weather conditions: in Doha there was a terrible heat. The temperature reached forty degrees, so I almost never went outside. The day was in the hotel to warm-up went in the evening when the heat subsided a bit.
You have reached the deserving silver medal at the fifth attempt. What did you feel by this time?
— Prior to this — with a score of 6.81 meters — was in third place. But I know, while there are attempts, much can be realized. The main thing — to gather. Each attempt was adjusted as the last, knowing that it is necessary to demonstrate the maximum of their capabilities. By the way, the best results I have always shown to last attempts. By this time, like “rasprygivat”, physically going on the rush of adrenaline. Jumping for the fifth time, knew that everything to me is very good.
Result deserving of the silver medal, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk reached the fifth attempt. Photo Getty Images
Athletes and actors, superstitious beliefs. You have your own mascot?
— In the Ukrainian language has a lovely word — “zabobony”. Are they from me. I like to have before the competition my things were in perfect order — all neatly folded in their seats. Even before the trial, leaving the locker room, is put your pants, a t-shirt.
Talismans I have. We are always in clothing colors of the national flag of Ukraine. As for shoes, then this year I played in the brand new sipovich — put them only on one workout to a little “razbirate”. They are white, very beautiful. I love bright shoes.
— When you jump of 6.92 meters, it was clear that not really happy with the result.
— I knew that you could jump better. Technically a bit lost jump, leaving the so-called dropout, which took me a couple of inches. If attempted more quality, the jump would be next. His own record was not beaten is not enough to just centimeters.
— Exactly what did the Nigerian woman, who was walking behind you.
Yeah, but that’s the beauty of jumping. Prizes often differ from each other the result of just a centimeter. There are moments of rather intense. When you go out of sector, where he completed the jump, you can’t know exactly how far they jumped. I just saw that the sample of successful and good. But until the result on the scoreboard, no one quite knows for sure.
“Everything depends on the quality of your work. Just talent isn’t enough.”
— It is known that the day before the competition you have any health problems.
— Yes, the malaise was due to the intestine. Most unpleasant, I couldn’t understand what bothers me. Before the performance sat on a strict diet, afraid to eat something for fear of additional problems. I’ve been walking before the start of the season to give in the beginning, moreover, to jeopardize the trip for the world Cup. But, thank God, nothing happened.
— Husband did not fly with you in Doha?
— At this time he was in America at the event. But Michael was one of the first congratulated me. In fact, he helped me a lot. I always say that my medals are to his credit. Misha always knows how to support me, to motivate. And when problems arose with his health, he was there and found words that helped me to survive. In General, now it turns out that we have made the hard way.
Husband of Marina, a famous Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk. Photo from Instagram
— Who influenced your love of athletics?
— I was eleven years old, when he came to the Department of athletics sports school. It was in Khmelnytskyi. The coach saw that I was well built and fast enough girl with strong foot. Sometimes it seems that the jumps themselves chose me. Since childhood, never doubted that I would jump in length. This is largely the merit of a coach who always said that athletics was my future.
However, up to ten years, I didn’t think about professional sports. Lived with her parents in the village of Morozov in Khmelnytskyi region, no sports clubs weren’t there. Although in the village the whole life — sports, because you are constantly in motion. In my childhood there were no computers, phones, we constantly walk the streets, run. The sports opportunities I demonstrated in physical education classes in school. Remember, the teacher, seeing that I have certain abilities, said: “In the city I suggest you to go to the Department of athletics”. Once in my school came in Khmelnytskyi coach, who took the children to his group. One of them was me.
— Children after school was to walk and you to workout. Were not hurt?
— I hadn’t thought of, although I haven’t really had time to walk. Went to public school, art and sports. This whole week has been loaded, the only day off — Sunday.
Friends used to say that I’m just wasting my time. But athletics I liked it like Manila. However, there was a time when I wanted to quit the sport. After six months of training was to tell the coach that it’s hard for me, I don’t have time. But after resting for only two weeks, I called the coach and told him again that I wanted to do.
— Delayed onset muscle soreness, muscle pain — you went through all that?
— When you go to athletics at such a young age in which I live, the organism is rapidly growing and being updated. Therefore, some incredible pain I have not encountered. Some discomfort felt, as I grew older and became a professional sport. That’s when the injuries start, and see what a real soreness. Changes schedule, workload, and he himself getting older. It is impossible to achieve results on a hormonal surge. It depends on the quality of your work. Just talent is not enough. It is a great sport where its rules.
“Not everyone is able to understand how it for three or four months not to go home”
From which parent you inherited this chiseled figure?
My father was always fit, I like him. However, never played sports, maybe only in school went to the section. He has always supported my desire to become an athlete, however, as a mother. Parents understand: I do what I love.
— Is your husband a famous athlete. The family does not occur because of this difficulty?
I don’t know what they may be. In our Misha’s family, everything is quite simple. We never keep sticking our nose in training each other. Any dispute does not arise. Both athletes and understand how what we do, it is important. Due to this and can accept the fact that rarely see each other. Not everyone is able to understand how it for three or four months not to go home, being at the competitions and training camp.
— You have not seen the wife?
— Just before the world Cup two weeks spent together. It so happened that our training base was there. Now Misha preparation for the winter season and I plan to join him on the charges, at least for a few days. Then I’ll go to the training camp.
— Who is your house?
— You have no idea how rarely I go there. But when this happens, that we Misha the house together, of course, be to the stove and cook. He loves meat. Often grill a steak and make a salad. I also prefer dairy products. I love casseroles, cheesecakes, pancakes. Can make pancakes with cottage cheese. My husband does not eat sweets, so if I would like something to pamper, cook a pancake.
— Bought something after receiving a silver medal?
Nothing yet. I confess that my greatest desire was simply to return home to the family. A little rest is the best gift for me. As for some of home gifts, special wishes I have. My love of shopping can enjoy trips — always find the time to update your wardrobe. But my dream car embodied the spouse. Mike spoils me, gave sports car Jaguar XE cherry color. Always dreamed about such a car.
We will remind, Marina beh-Romanchuk ahead of schedule became the winner of “Diamond League” — a series of prestigious commercial competitions. In addition, she is the most beautiful Ukrainian women.
