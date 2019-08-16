My husband likes when I have no clothes: Vera Brezhnev made a Frank admission
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who has long been leading a healthy lifestyle and has a beautiful figure, revealed the secrets of her beauty. Star first graced the glossy cover of Vogue magazine and gave a candid interview. Photo 37-Letnaya Faith posing naturally laughing and not hiding wrinkles. The singer says that he is not worried because of this and is not afraid to grow old. From the complex she pushed through to psychologists, and confidence in their own beauty compelled her beloved husband, composer and producer Konstantin Meladze.
Faith grew up an ugly duckling. Her plump figure was far from model standards, she wore huge glasses and provincial short cut. Even when she auditioned and became a member of the sexual trio “VIA Gra”, polcura many titles and covers of magazines, Brezhnev did not feel beautiful. His reflection in the mirror she fell in love with just now.
“Never felt so beautiful as now, at the age of 37. Never been so pleased with a reflection of himself and so sure of herself, even though the number of titles “Most beautiful…”, which I received for all the years on stage. Readers of a famous men’s magazine awarded me the title three times. If I’ve been feeling a beauty Queen? I hadn’t thought of. Me asked: what it feels like to be the most beautiful? I didn’t know. Then I focused more on the faults. And only in recent years started to realize that this imperfection is our beauty,” she confessed to interview magazine.
Faith admits that the confidence she gave Konstantin Meladze, the wedding which took place in Italy four years ago. Brezhnev admits that after her divorce, she too was pushing himself too hard, turned into the workhorse that plows seven days a week.
“Yes, I’m strong, but sometimes want to be weak next to a strong man. I like it when a man cares for a woman when he makes her compliments and makes her feel special. My husband says that I am the most beautiful in the morning when I have messy hair and not a single gram of cosmetics. He likes it when we’re alone and I have no clothes, and he couldn’t care less if I have abs. And recently he sent my photo with the caption: “This photo should be send into space. So the aliens immediately fell in love with men…” After these words I really feel the most beautiful in the world, no matter if I have wrinkles or not” — revealed intimate details of the singer.
She also admitted that tend to be overweight, so a lot of work on your body: she doesn’t eat sugar, products with lactose, exercise regularly (Pilates, exercise machines for the back, swimming pool). Care for the person helping her as a professional beautician. But in addition to lung cleansing lanaudi and nourishing masks, sculpting massages she does nothing — not injecting Botox does not use fillers.
“With 33 years of doing the PRP, once in six months. I like the sculptural face massages, light cleaning, periodically do a HydraFacial procedure. Practice nursing in Lite mode, no aggressive procedures”, — said Vera Brezhneva.
