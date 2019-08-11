My mother taught me: son Elizabeth Hurley Damian again repeated her image
This summer, 17-year-old son Elizabeth Hurley Damian definitely has become one of the most talked about star offspring. The young man clearly is serious and plans to conquer the world of fashion and beauty industry.
First, he starred in ads for cosmetics, and then went to the light in the image, which was obviously inspired by one of the iconic outfits from his mother. From Elizabeth Damian, it seems, all have the best of everything: proof is a new in the stories of a young man. On it the son of the actress posing with her hair half-turned — successful perspective he also seems to have picked up from mom.
If you look at Instagram Elizabeth Hurley, we can see that she is also fluent in the skills of posing on camera from behind.
Judging by recent updates to the blog, Damian now went on holiday abroad and have already shared photos from the sea, so that it is possible, we are waiting for new pictures of the young man — room for comparisons there will be great, because Elisabeth also loves the beach photo shoot.