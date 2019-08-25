My oxygen: Loboda showed a rare photo with his younger daughter
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which often sings in Russian, boasted the younger daughter Tilda.
The singer usually publishes footage from the oldest child, the youngest hiding from prying eyes. But now I couldn’t resist.
“My oxygen in the vacuum of space”, signed Loboda photo taken on Board the aircraft.
“Tilda Tellina Lindemann,” write commentators who believe that the child’s father is the lead singer of Rammstein till Lindemann.
By the way, Loboda never told who the father of her baby, and Linderman to direct questions from the media treads carefully.
Loboda also educates the eldest daughter of eve, which gave birth to choregraph Andrew King. The girl often attends concerts in which mother speaks, and sings, but while at home.
