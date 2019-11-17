My parents are river Gypsies, and I grew up on the canals near London — the Rolling Stones legend Ronnie…
Ronald David wood or just Ronnie wood. This name is well known already to several generations of fans of rock music around the world. One of the best guitarists, songwriter, singer, artist — all this Ronnie wood, the man who played hardly any all rock stars! These are not empty words. An honor to stand next to him at one stage considered Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Chuck berry, Rod Stewart, Prince, David Bowie, Bo Diddly, Aretha Franklin, Ringo Starr, George Harrison. And this is not a complete list. Recall, the tour group The Rolling Stones, in which Ronnie wood stands for more than forty years, took fourth place in the ranking of the most successful world tour in history.
In October in the UK released a documentary film, “somebody up there likes me.” Renowned film Director Mike Figgis talks in this film about the life and career of Ronnie wood. The musician does not hide anything from the audience. He had a lot of problems. And Ronnie talks about them openly and with humor.
We don’t know whether someday the readers of “FACTS” to see this picture. But we managed thanks to The Interview People to obtain the exclusive right to publish in Ukraine a candid interview with wood, which he gave to the British journalist Peter Reynolds. It is dedicated to the movie Figgis, as well as the new album, which Ronnie recorded this autumn.
“All the mistakes have shaped me the way I am”
Hello, Ronnie. We met in 2005 in Toronto. The Rolling Stones were in Canada in the context of your Bigger Bang tour. And I come to you for rehearsal.
— I want to say that we have already interviewed you before? Do not be offended if I confess that I do not remember this?
— No, because we didn’t speak. I then interviewed Keith Richards. But I was introduced to all team members, including you.
— Phew, and then I was ready to sink with shame. Did you like the speech?
— Of course! It was great.
Is good. A film already seen?
— About the tour?
— No, my film, or rather, about me.
— No, not yet. But I think it will not interfere with our conversation.
— Sorry. Okay, when you look, just do it. I’m interested in your opinion.
Really?
It’s not just a courtesy. I don’t care, frankly, on all these conventions. But I want to know what others think about the film. I watched it with pleasure.
— So you liked the movie about himself?
— Is it weird? Yeah, I got the buzz. I watched, and I thought that telling about the other person, not me. This guy was tough, but damn interesting life. The real adventure. He’s an artist and musician…
Wait. Smacks of narcissism. You knew that it was YOU! There on the screen was you.
— You know, after all those times when I was saying goodbye to life, I sometimes think that me is long gone. Just looking from a man who looks just like me. I have died so many times and came back to life, that doesn’t look amazing. I was blessed. Seriously. Otherwise it can not explain. Although… the Movie is called “somebody up there likes me.” With the same confidence you would call him “Someone down there likes me”! (Laughs.)
I read up on this film. Noted that the vast majority of the media clung only for your drug addiction. For all these stories that you tell in the picture. You do not hurt?
— Not at all. Only himself to blame.
— Regrets about how he lived?
What?! In any case. As Edith Piaf, no regrets. To comprehend this, you first need to go through all that I got. I realize now that all these mistakes have shaped me the way I am. So nothing would change.
“All my life, if you believe the doctors, I was engaged in that drove themselves into the grave”
— And ask yourself the question, why did you survive?
— I said a blessing (laughs). I do not know. I have no explanation. All my life, if you believe the doctors, I dealt exclusively with those that drove themselves into the grave. Especially Smoking. Not alcohol and drugs, and Smoking. I don’t remember how many times went to different clinics to get rid of narcotic dependence. And alcohol too. But by Smoking I was almost finished. Smoked for 54 years in a row. Like a freight train. No, even more. Then he left me.
— When, remember?
— Accurate to the day. Thrown exactly six months before the birth of the twins. This is my girl Gracie Jane and Alice rose. The baby was born on may 30, 2016. The day before I turned 69 years old. This is my third wife made me. I mean to quit. Sally is 31 years younger than me, but with character. We’ve been married… Now, wait. Yeah, the 21st of December will be seven years here. Sally became pregnant and said, “Ronnie, I know you soaked with nicotine completely. But I don’t want our children to breathe it now, not yet born”. And I quit Smoking. And in 2017, I was diagnosed with cancer. Left lung. I said immediately: “Cut to hell! No chemotherapy! I don’t want my hair fell out”. And they cut it. Not easy, of course (laughs). A tumor, or whatever I had. In short, again I got lucky. Sometimes it seems that my Gypsy happiness helps me.
“My third wife Sally for 31 years younger than me, but with character,” says Ronnie.
— Gypsy?
— Well, Yes. I grew up on the canals near London. My parents are river Gypsies. So they call us. They, and all of my relatives of previous generations, drove the barge. And lived on them. Perhaps I am the first in our family who are born on land, not on water (laughs).
— I suddenly was thinking about it. Maybe you’re so active in their 70 plus because they want to maximize the time allotted to you?
— Damn, you’re right. I want to use every hour possible. If I don’t play draw. If not draw, then play.
— And still have their radio show?
— No, I only did it for a year. But it was pretty interesting. Not sure how the audience, but not to me. Has invited his friends-musicians. Put cool songs and we remembered the past years.
— I assure you, it was great. No wonder they gave you a prize for a radio show.
— Look, for sure! In 2011, I think. But what I have left to do? Okay, time to go, it is a fact.
— And here to draw you don’t quit.
— Yes?! I started to draw before she could play the guitar. And both my older brothers, God rest their souls, were also great artists. Yes and musicians. Ted died in 2004, the Art in 2006. And I’m alive. And I will draw, at least in their memory.
— You work in the same style?
— No, in different. I’m interested in everything — landscapes, portraits, abstract art and realism. It’s because my Zodiac sign is Gemini. Me well two completely different people. I equally love Mozart and Bob Marley. Hey, I have two guardian angels? (Laughs.) Actually it’s not all my Hobbies. Painting and music were the chief and paramount. And I have many years passionate about horses. Kept stable. My horses taking part in the race. And often win. I’m very proud. Recently got into watches. No, I do not collect them. I make and repair. And still offers the design of the dials well-known companies, for example, Bremont. Oh, I almost forgot, make sketches stamps. But there is a narrow focus. Everything is connected with music. And I collect guitars. But it is hardly original for a hobby guitarist.
“Playing on the stadium. The scene do not see people as ants”
Now I understand why not got to the concert The Faces in 2011.
— Wait, what happened in 2011? What’s the gig? Where?
— You then announced tour. Gathered old members of the Faces, Rod Stewart either refused, or could not. And was replaced by Mick Hucknall (lead singer of Simply Red. — Ed.). The tickets were on sale. I bought at the concert in düsseldorf. But it never took place. And no explanation! Money, of course, returned, but it was a shame. The reason, apparently, is that you don’t have enough time for that tour, right?
Stop, I don’t remember why not held a concert in düsseldorf. I doubt that we were going to be in Germany. In Japan, for example, flew there and gave a great show. And Hucknall was good. He easily took all the high notes, which usually took Stewart. Miku really like the voice Kind, and he to him about it many times. To repeat Stuart, you need to pinch his balls, said, laughing. Hucknall, among other things, the rights. The Genus is very rare timbre.
Hey, in Japan you, as before, stayed in a hotel under the names of the musicians from Fleetwood Mac?
Oh, that old chestnut! When The Faces started to reach the top, we toured a lot, but in the big expensive hotels could not stop. We couldn’t afford. One day we are so tired of cheap hotels that we Originally decided to cheat. Learned that after we in the same city will give a concert of Fleetwood Mac. Plucked up the nerve, and piled in an expensive hotel. Said that we are musicians from Fleetwood Mac.
And you believed that?
— Of course. Then it was easy. No Internet, no digital TV. Such rock musicians as we are on TV almost not shown. It is then in Vogue.
— Well, and the photos in Newspapers? On the records it in the end.
— What Newspapers? I’m telling you, we are still and the stars were not considered. And on other records, then the photos of the musicians did not place. You could draw covers abstract paintings and other images. In short, we did it, but the more we tempt fate, did not.
I heard you are recording a new Studio album?
— Who are we? The Faces?
— The Rolling Stones.
And, Yes, we always record something. Between concerts. At least an hour, but spend in the Studio almost daily. And then slowly bring together the accumulated material.
With the Rolling Stones Ronnie wood stands for more than forty years
— It will be an original album? Again new songs or covers of famous Blues?
— New songs. Believe me. The covers I have been working on lately myself. And I must say, with success. I like it. Here are recorded the album Mad Lad. This is my tribute to Chuck berry. Bow down before him.
— Did you do a live album. Why not a Studio? In the Studio you would be more careful to pick up the sound, isn’t it?
— You know, it all happened by chance. I planned Studio album. We gathered for the first rehearsal — in the Tivoli theatre. Played for about an hour, and it became clear that no more rehearsals, no need. Everything sounded perfect. And then I offered to call the audience. That’s right in the same moment. Opened the doors of the Tivoli. The people heard the music and pushed inside. So get a real live concert. Complete improvisation. The album I later included only one Studio song — “the memory of Chuck berry”. Recorded it in his personal Studio in Ireland. He played all the instruments.
— An incredible story.
— Wonderful, but such was the case in rock music. However, in the old days. For example, Billy Preston recorded one of their albums for forty minutes! We made the album in an hour. And it’s nice.
— Tell, and you are deliberately not included on the album legendary songs of Chuck’s Memphis, Tennessee, Betty Jean, Sweet Little Rock and Roller. There is not even Roll Over Beethoven. Why?
— I’m telling you, it happened spontaneously. We played the first thing that came to mind. Berry had a bunch of famous songs. Until they just never came. However, I’m sure they will play during the tour in support of Mad Lad. Go first by Britain, then in the United States.
Say you decided to perform in small venues. Why not stadiums? I’m afraid that the audience will not go?
— Not in this case. Sometimes playing in the stadiums. The scene do not see people as ants. And they see not the musicians, and the same ants. Such site is suitable for a world tour with lots of pyrotechnics, scenery. Ask any musician and he will tell you that he likes to play in a small room. There is created a special atmosphere. Therefore, we chose to start a Church in Kingston, Symphony hall in Birmingham, the Opera house in Manchester.
— Wrote that you used when recording the same guitar, as Chuck berry once. Think that is a Gibson ES-355?
— No, you made a mistake in one number — Gibson ES-335. Rare tool. In my collection is # 330. Gibson made me a few guitars on special order. The tour is going to take everything. This is important. Any guitarist will understand me. Chuck, by the way, did so. But I was taught one case. It was in 1985. We participated in the legendary charity concert Live Aid. It was an amazing show. Keith Richards and I agreed to speak in Philadelphia with Bob Dylan. And here we are playing Blowin’ in the Wind, and then Bob breaks a string. And he was solo! I give him his guitar, and the acoustic take. And we continue to play as long as the assistant did not bring me a new one. Importantly, the performance is not disrupted.
Let’s get back to Chuck berry. Why is it?
— Chuck was a hero to me. I think, it is rightly called the father of rock-n-roll. He paved the path from jazz and Blues to this new music. There is such a film — “jazz on a summer’s day”. There is shown clearly. Playing on the stage recognized by all the stars of jazz. Drums — Jo Jones, trombone — Jack tigarden. Playing traditional jazz. And then there is berry. First he plays with them, then suddenly changes rhythm and proceeds to rock ‘ n ‘ roll. Tigarden looks at him in surprise, then picks up a new rhythm and begins to improvise. Behind him comes Jones.
That’s the way it was in its infancy. But I learned many years later. And as a teenager went crazy for this music. I didn’t even like Chuck berry. Today it’s hard to believe. Young people do not understand how this is possible. She’s spoiled by modern technology. Want to hear a new song — just press one button. I’m not saying it’s bad. Most likely wonderful, as it should be. But they lost some romance. Current music lovers do not understand the feeling of delight when you bring home an album, which was hunting a few months!
Here in the UK then it was hard to get records by American artists. We, teenagers often changed plates, borrowed from friends just to listen, and then returned. By the way, where he met and became friends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Yes, they changed each other plates. “Mick, I heard you got somewhere new album of muddy waters?” — “Get”. — “OOO! Let me hear it!” — “Take, of course, but what do you have?” That such was the case. I came home with a plate of Chuck berry, shut up in her room, put her and listened to fully. Then put right again. Picked up a guitar and began to copy his style of play. And so it went.
— So you knew Chuck personally?
— We played with him a few times. And every time he asked me: “Ronnie, who taught you this trick? And this?” And I replied, “You, Chuck. It’s your trick.”
I’m sorry, but saying that berry was an unpleasant person. I would even say bad. All the musicians who played with Chuck complained about him.
— Complained that he didn’t get paid? Similar stories in the world of rock-and-roll set. With me personally, Barry has always behaved like a gentleman. But I also heard that behind it different sins were carried out.
— From the point of view of today’s sins — to say the least. How to call what he beat women? Or have installed hidden cameras in the ladies toilet in his restaurant?
Really? That’s what I heard. The bad guy is. I agree, if he did, he did very, very bad. But this does not detract from his talent as a musician. Isn’t that right? I do not idealize berry. And don’t make an idol out of it. But I know for sure that he was a great guitarist, a great musician. Therefore, it was important for me to write to this drive. To remind people that this music was playing Chuck berry. We are all not angels. We all have our own sins. I, too, hardly anyone will be called positive hero, an example to follow. No one, not even my six children and six grandchildren.
— Homage to berry your only similar project?
— No, I’m thinking at least two more albums. But has not yet decided for sure. It may be combined albums, which will include the music of several guitarists, say, muddy waters, Eddie Taylor. Big bill Broonzy this, too, deserves. A lot of them. Forgotten today, although their songs sound the same…
