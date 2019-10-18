‘My son died of asphyxiation in a car seat’: what you need to know to all parents
In the centre for the care of children did not know an important rule concerning children sleep in the car seat until they graduate is not dead, writes ABC News.
Rachel and her husband Ryan Jangling, went to work. Their kids were 11 months. Son and daughter have become gifts for the couple from North Dakota, which is seven years of struggling with infertility.
“When we found out that we’re going to have twins, other parents of twins told us: “It’s cool. You will be a lot of fun. They were right,” says Ryan.
“The children were inseparable. When they went to bed, they looked at each other and made noises until you fall asleep. If Linnaeus had left the room, Anders was becoming restless. He really loved companionship, and to be near her”, he added.
10 January Rachel, who at the time worked as a teacher, brought Anders and Linnaeus in a kindergarten for your car in car seats. Linnaeus did not sleep. Anders began to doze.
She took both children into their car seats and brought to the kindergarten.
Every day the couple reported the man to care for the children as they slept, what they ate.
This time Linnaeus got out of her car seat, but Anders was still sitting in it when the mother walked out the door.
“Anders looked at Rachel and she said,”Bye, buddy.” He kind of smiled, and she left — with the assumption that he was going to take away from the car seat,” says the husband.
About 10 in the morning Rachel called the police and reported that Anderson was hospitalized. When Ryan arrived at the hospital, he was met by two detectives. It turned out that Andres was left to sleep in his car seat for two hours. It turns out that the center care children were not aware of the risks associated with a sleeping child in the car seat.
Anders was doing CPR before the arrival of the paramedics, and within 40 minutes. After 30 minutes in the emergency room, Anders was taken by air from Bismarck to the hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Three days later, January 12 at 5:45 PM, Anders died. Investigation determined that he died of asphyxiation in a car seat once because of the dropped head and chin airway was blocked.
After the loss of Anders each pair linked them with the Karma Hanson, coordinator of Safe Kids Worldwide offices in Grand forks, North Dakota. The mission of the organization is to help prevent unintentional injury or death of children.
In July, Ryan and Rachel took part in the Convention on the prevention of injuries of children all over the world “Safe kids” 2019, where they shared their story with other parents who lost a child in tragic events.
From Ryan and Rachel now has a mission — to disseminate information on positional asphyxia and the General rules of safe sleep for children.
The CDC estimates that in 2017, the United States was 3600 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in children under 1 year of age . Of these 1400 deaths were due to sudden infant death syndrome, about 1300 — for unknown reasons, and about 900 — due to accidental suffocation (for example, positional asphyxia) and strangulation in bed.
In addition to positional asphyxia, deaths can occur in car seats because of choking from buttoned up or partially buttoned belts.
Here’s a safe methods for sleep to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), as well as how to prevent positional asphyxia in car seats:
1) do Not use a car seat in as an alternative to a crib or a cradle.
2) Children who fall asleep in a car safety seat during travel in the car, must remain in the car seat until the end of the trip.
3) After the goal, the kids are still sleeping, you need to get out of the car seat and put in a crib or cradle.
4) avoid soft bedding, pillows, crib bumpers or stuffed animals inside the crib.
5) If you feel the drowsiness or fatigue, put the child on a hard surface to avoid injury or death.
6) do Not sleep with the child until he turns 1, but at least for the first six months.
7) avoid overheating.
8) Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations car seats and make sure that the vehicle the device is installed at an angle of 45 degrees.
9) do Not place car seats on elevated or soft surfaces such as a bed, mattress or sofa.
10) make Sure that the shoulder and the car seat straps are tight and the chest clip is buckled at the level under the mouse.