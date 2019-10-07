“My sunshine”: Vinnie Jones very emotionally told about the last days of his life…
British actor and footballer Vinnie Jones, known for the films “lock, stock and two Smoking barrels”, “snatch”, “Gone in 60 seconds, “X-Men: the Last stand”, known for his on-screen image of tough guy. However, in an interview with the Mirror 54-year-old Jones was not ashamed to cry, remembering his beloved wife Tanya, who died on 6 July this year at the age of 53 years after a six year battle with cancer.
Vinnie admitted that he always carries with him her last love letter, which she hid in her diary and which he found after her death. It says: “to My beloved Wine. Something wonderful happens to me every day that I’m with you. You are my morning sunshine from the moment I Wake up. With all my love, Tanya”.
And on the cover of the card was the inscription: “Always believe in what’s about to happen something wonderful”.
“I have something snapped inside when I read it, because I loved her just as well” — said Jones.
The actor also said that he considers the days to the moment when they can reunite with his beloved wife in heaven. And I already bought a burial plot next to her grave — their remains were buried nearby. Since the death of Taani cries every night. Vinnie also said that more will never be able to love someone else.
He remembered the dignity with which she kept his last days of life. When she died, he held her in his arms and whispered words of love.
Tanya died of melanoma — an aggressive skin cancer. The same diagnosis was made in 2013 and Vinnie himself, but he, unlike spouses, managed to defeat the disease.
Tanya and Vinnie have been married for 25 years. has spoken for the first time about losing his wife — and it’s utterly heartbreaking. RIP Tanya.
Read more: https://t.co/psCs9tW0m7 pic.twitter.com/PP8IGycPPf
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 6, 2019
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter