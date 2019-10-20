My wife Lyudmila Turishcheva 14 Olympic medals on two, — Valery Borzov
Two-time Olympic champion, four-time European champion and six-time winner of the European Championships indoors Sprinter Valery Borzov honored in the world of sports so far. Legend! What to say if the photo leading in the final race at the Olympics in 1972, the Ukrainian athlete at the time, visited the space.
Hell, nobody in Ukraine until now could not beat the record of the famous athlete in the women’s 200 meters, although from the time of Munich has been almost half a century. The last “white” Sprinter, which “beat” in the internal fights of black athletes, said of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.
President of the National Olympic Committee, head of the athletics Federation of Ukraine, member of the International Olympic Committee realized himself Valery Filippovich and off the treadmill.
October 20 Valery Borzov, by the way, is married to four-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Lyudmila Turishcheva (14 Olympic medals in both!) said the 70-year anniversary. And although in recent years the celebrated athlete is not inclined to dialogue with representatives of writing fraternity, his athletic and life biography full of interesting details. The benefit of this Valery Filippovich not just telling the “FACTS”.
“To preserve the family, you need to be able to take a step back”
Sports dreams I do not dream — tsnelisi already. Enough! — remembers Valery Borzov. — However, sometimes, their dream of the final race in the 100m. I think in the dream: “How can I run this distance? I now not what it used to be. Fat. Okay, not fat, but solid. But still…”
How time flies… One day, by the way, had my mother ask, where am I after all was born. Put me in Sambor Lviv region. In fact, I was born in the city of Sochi. My father was in the military, stationed at the Yavoriv training ground. The time was difficult, was 1949 the year, and parents soon after my birth I moved to Sambor. When I was three months old, our family moved to Chernivtsi. I was there until the sixth grade.
The most vivid memories of childhood — as we climbed through the gardens, stealing apples. Hanging on the nuts. What are they delicious, when only just fastened, milky stage! Destroyed dozens of nuts, all the palms were black from walnut peel.
For more than four decades Valery Filippovich married to famous gymnast Lyudmila Turishcheva — two years ago, ruby wedding celebrated.
— With your future spouse, we were in absentia, have long been acquainted, — was told by the celebrant. — Read about each other, heard on radio, seen on TV. And personally met with coach Ludmila, who came up to me and said, “Valera, please note that girl still not married, but serious.” I just wanted to find serious and single. It happened at the Olympic games in Montreal.
I have to be honest, and don’t remember when we had our first kiss, the proposal of marriage. But remember that Lyudmila Ivanovna wanted me to marry her. And I listened to it. The last time (laughs). And now, more than forty years I do not regret that I listened.
We Liudmila different people, despite the fact that the zodiac and then the Scales. And each of us has what the other lacks. Yes, my wife and 14 Olympic medals on two people: Lyudmila — nine, I have five. But in life outside sport, as everyone from the wedding to this day spent lapping. We will end up fighting, then make peace. Say: in order to keep the family together, you need to be able to take a step back.
I was in seventh heaven, my wife gave me a daughter. And gave birth Lyudmila… interesting. Already the contractions started, and she still didn’t want to believe it. Suffered and endured. Just place yourself in pain is not found. I said, “come on, let’s go.” And she said, “maybe until morning pass?” I put it in “Volga” color “white nights” and brought to the hospital in the capital Boulevard Shevchenko. Handed over against receipt to the doctors. Just got home, about 15 minutes call: “Congratulations! You have a little girl!” People bore very easily.
The baby’s name have been chosen. I wanted something more original to call it. Someone of my friends advised: “you pokazyvay her different names and leave that “stick”. So we are two months different called, until one day she smiled at Tanya. This played a decisive role. Each overseas trip daughter tried to bring something — a stroller, toys, dresses. She really liked the crayons on the walls they loved to draw…
Now the daughter lives in Canada. Brings together husband and our three grandchildren. The oldest was 11 years old, middle — eight, the youngest is five. Each of the boys almost eight month old has been at the Olympic games. Then they did not realize how great it is, but Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, came with the understanding that this Olympics. The boys speak English, do it without hesitation. Sometimes, she greeted the President of the IOC. Thomas Bach knows them well.
Valery Borzov and his wife — renowned gymnast Lyudmila Turischeva — together for more than four decades. Photo sport.tut.by
In 1972, during the Olympic games in Munich, which became the high point of Valery Borzov, a terrible tragedy has happened. Five days before the closing of the Games, the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September night, took hostages from the Israeli delegation of 11 victims.
And even earlier, in the morning on the final day of running at 100 meters, in the hotel room Borzov phone rang. “At 60 meters will be the first to get shot. There will be a sniper”.
But, despite the threats, Valery did not flinch and became the Olympic champion. Moreover, a few days later she got the “gold” on a distance of 200 meters. A phenomenal success!
At the Olympic games 1972 in Munich, the famous Sprinter, won gold in the women’s 100 and 200 meters
— Remember the words of the instructor Department of propaganda and agitation of the Central Committee of the party before leaving the Soviet team at the Munich Games: “You’re going into the lair of fascism and win it back.” Of course, it was too much. You don’t have to speak, recalled the triumph in Munich Valeriy Borzov. — After victories in 1970 and 1971 on dark-skinned athletes in match meetings USSR — USA I understood what to win “gold” the Olympic games is quite real.
It so happened that at the Games in Munich, two American Sprinter missed the final 100m. The yellow press asked me if I would, given this, to consider himself the fastest man in the world. After winning the 200 meters, I asked, whether I believe now that all the strongest was on the treadmill, the fastest in the world. And the “yellow” said: “Yes.”
“There are kettles that are fishing with its fish go”
Famous athlete boasts their achievements and off the treadmill. Valery Filippovich an avid hunter and fisherman.
The hunt became interested in the 1960s, recalled Valery Borzov. — For me important not the time of the murder, and the process, communication with friends. Sometimes, hunting in the woods when minus twenty, and even thirty. For many years he worked the scheme of collecting our company. The first car left, calls the second. The one in the car and she calls the third one. Well, now that there is mobile communication. And earlier I used to go to the gathering place, and the first has not left. That had to get up at three in the morning, collect Luggage, weapons to at eight in the morning have to be at the meeting place in the city.
In addition to their trusted people, to hunt not taking anyone. The hunt is a gun shooting, a real risk. There is an inviolable rule: do not participate in someone else’s company when you don’t know people. Weapons in the hands of an idiot is really dangerous. Every year in Ukraine killed ten to twenty people. And foolishly, and accidentally the bullet ricochet bounces. In our team, God was merciful to me, the tragedy was not. But dogs accidentally happened to shoot…
I went hunting with a simple rozovskim a gun. Then gave 50 years the gun almost 5 thousand dollars — also Tula, only manual work. Nothing special, but the experts understand the value.
Of course, we have their traditions. Only crossed the boundary of Kiev, be sure octogrammus. Such zabobony: not to be photographed in front of the car again, fishing is not to take a fish or two. There are kettles that are fishing with his go fish or count the fish that are caught. It’s pretty much all the fishing is ruined…
Had to hunt in extreme conditions. Once we arrived in winter to the swamp. There, apparently, before the lake was. All in duckweed. Went about a kilometer. Duckweed viscous, difficult boots out of the mire pull it out. We guys sports, but until passed, and all was wet. And the ducks are not there! So, for free, walked there and back.
When there is prey, game first cut, and then divide among themselves. Line up. All turn away. And one of us will point to any piece of meat and asks: “Who?” Answer: “It’s Valera”. — “Who?” — “VAS, Peter”. Then feast. Sat, made some noise and go home. I really don’t eat game. Anyway…
“My childhood smells of fried sunflower seeds”
A few years ago, Valery Filippovich “fill” the traditional profile of “FACTS”.
— As you would our readers?
— Outstanding athlete and grandfather.
— Your favorite color, odor, product, beverage?
— Favorite color is light blue. Are my eyes. Of flavors like the smell of pine needles. Favorite dish — fried pieces of meat. From drinks like beer and cranberry jelly.
What do you smell child?
— The roasted seeds.
— What do you think the meaning of life?
— Now for me it is for grandchildren.
— What is love?
— Most likely, it’s instinct.
— You remember the happiest day of your life? And the most difficult?
The most happy is the day when I became world famous. It is a victory in the race for 100 meters at the Olympics in 1972. Hundred-thousandth stadium stood on the ears and clapped. A huge number of TV cameras filmed it all…
And the most difficult days associated with the betrayal of friends and people who I helped.
— What you will never be able to forgive others?
— Betrayal.
Something may bring you to tears?
— I’m not a whiny person.
— What qualities you need to possess in order to succeed?
— Talent and hard work.
— What role in your life play money?
— Money — a means of life.
— What for you means to be free?
— Absolutely to be a free man cannot. It depends on the nature, the circumstances from health, from genetics… From many factors. Therefore, complete freedom is absurd.
— Do you fear death?
Not yet.
— What will you do, knowing that you have left to live for exactly seven days?
— Would close the account, transferring the property to his family.
— Have you ever wondered whether there is life after death?
— Absolute confidence in this.
— You are often betrayed?
— About a dozen cases typed.
— What helped you to overcome times of complete despair?
— Balance. I’m a Libra. Despair was associated with injuries in sport. But until not reached.
— Does God exist?
— Without comments.
Have happened in your life miracles?
— Miracles were. Once walking through the forest… and found a gold ring.
— How long you could live on a desert island and that would have taken?
— Given that I am a hunter, I would take the gun. Another would be seized wheat to grow wheat…
