Mysterious concept Volkswagen ID. debuting in the US
The teaser of the exhibition in the United States drawn sedan ID. Vizzion, but it should not be limited to, the promise of a new concept.
The company Volkswagen has prepared an interactive exhibition “building an electric future” in the car Museum of Petersen in Los Angeles. It opens to the public on November 20 and will be located in five halls, immersing the visitor in the world of modern electric cars. There will be shown a modular electric platform, MEB, and production stages, and a number of show cars ID. In addition, the day before the opening of the exhibition firm will provide on the individual event “a completely new global concept IDS.”, “world premiere”. Neither the body type nor any other details are not disclosed. Exhibition “building an electric future” will be one of a series of exhibitions “towards tomorrow” at the Petersen Museum, showing the development of the automotive industry.
Platform MEB serves as the basis for all concepts and production cars collection ID., and will also be used in other brands of the Volkswagen group and Ford. Flexible “cart” allows you to vary the size of the machine, number of motors and capacity of the traction battery.
At the plant in Zwickau until there is a pre-serial production of hatchbacks Volkswagen ID.3, and the official launch serial production is planned for the fourth of November.
Of previously unheard of names show cars remain unoccupied ID. AeroE, ID. Cruiser, ID. Freeler and ID. Lounge. But the company may change the decision, inventing a new name, as was the case with the crossover ID. Roomzz. Much more interesting, will we see this time again a SUV or something else — for example, another sedan. We remember that many of the ID concepts. hint for future serial electric cars Volkswagen. After the hatchback ID.3 the company intends to release a whole family of ID-models, which is already under the reserved indices from ID.1 to ID.9. Among them may be universal.