Mysterious illness confined American to bed: after 11 years he had cured himself
American Doug Lindsay inherited from his mother a rare disease that has put doctors in a deadlock. For many years he could not get out of bed and desperately searched for a way to recover. 11 years later he succeeded. Doug has set itself the correct diagnosis, arranged the plan of operation and returned to life. Its incredible the way the material “Tape.ru”.
Inheritance
Doug Lindsay was six years old when his sick mother was unable to care for him — the woman barely moved around the house. When the boy was four years old, she ceased to walk.
Again the woman rose to her feet only once: little Doug choked on chewing candy and needed help.
The mysterious disease for life chained mother Lindsay to the bed. Years of surveys and consultations with doctors revealed that her condition was caused by some problems with the thyroid gland. But she was too weak to attend the reception in the larger hospitals outside their home state.
Soon, the same illness struck my aunt Lindsay. Because of the weakness in the body, it could not even lace up boots.
Getting older, Doug asked the question: does and in it the ticking time bomb that was painfully destroyed his family?
In 1999, he received the answer. Being a 21-year-old undergraduate College Rockhurst, Missouri, he returned home after the first day of class and suddenly collapsed on the kitchen table. With him collapsed and the dream of being a Professor of biochemistry and writer of the Comedy series “the Simpsons.” The disease was transmitted to him by inheritance.
Two hours for life
“I remember that night I called my mother and said that I should quit school. We both understood the reason,” says Lindsay.
He complained of palpitations, chronic fatigue and dizziness. Symptoms, well known in his family quickly progressed. Soon Doug was no longer able to go outside. The day he walked through the house up to 15 meters and stay on his feet only a few minutes.
In the fall of 1999, Doug was in bed for 22 hours a day. “I haven’t slept only when he ate and went to the bathroom,” he recalls. Knowing about unsuccessful attempts by relatives to recover, he decided to look into the ailment on their own.
The American was examined by endocrinologists, neurologists and specialists in the diseases of internal organs. However, doctors shrug, unable to make a diagnosis. In the result he was sent to a psychiatrist.
Lindsay decided to explore the illness through books. In College he picked up near a garbage can a thick textbook of endocrinology, trying to understand what is going on with his mother. In the book, he read of an important fact: problems caused by the adrenal glands, is often mistaken for a consequence of thyroid dysfunction.
Having studied a number of health books, Doug came to a bold conclusion: several diseases of the autonomic nervous system can go beyond the usual doctors categories.
The answer is close
The guy bought the computer, set it by the bed and continued the search on the Internet. He soon came across the website of the National research Foundation disorders of the autonomic nervous system. According to the portal, the experts studied the type of disorder that suffered by his family. He asked them literature about new discoveries in this field.
However, none of the diseases researched by the Fund do not match the symptoms Lindsay. Then he decided to encourage any scientist to bring him to the study of rare medical case and perhaps find a way to recover.
In 2002, Doug went to the annual conference devoted to discussion of the problems of the autonomic nervous system. To get to the town of Hilton head island, South Carolina, and to participate in scientific forum, he had to buy a whole row in the plane and the entire flight to endure.
Lindsay took to the stage in a wheelchair. He delivered speeches with a presentation on the disease, which had never been studied. Your body it is considered as a field for scientific experiment.
Many scientists, including Dr. Harvard University, National institutes of health and the Cleveland clinic, did not agree with the hypotheses Doug. His words about rare disease was contrary to their years of experience and knowledge.
Ally
However, his speech he is still interested in one researcher. After the presentation to Lindsay approached Cecil Coghlan — doctor of medical Sciences, and Professor at the University of Birmingham, Alabama. He agreed to take up the study of his disease. So bedridden Americans finally had an ally.
In 2004, the man took Doug on a leased vehicle for 800 miles to Birmingham, Alabama. Lindsay couldn’t wait to personally share with Professor Coghlan his discovery.
Doug came to the conclusion that his body is producing too much adrenaline. He learned about the drug levophed, which is prescribed to critically ill patients to improve blood pressure. This medicine contained norepinephrine, and Lindsay decided that a large amount of this neurotransmitter will help him to compensate for the excess adrenaline in the body.
Lindsay managed to convince the Coghlan that it should be treated with levophed. The next six years, he constantly took through the IV norepinephrine, which improved his condition. Due to medication male had some time to move around the house and do things.
Before the Professor and his patient got up the next question: why in the blood of Dag accumulated so much adrenaline?
“We found the answer!”
The Coghlan suggested that the cause could be a tumor in his adrenal glands. However, subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis. Lindsay once again plunged into the medical literature and came to a discouraging conclusion.
Doug realized that although his adrenal gland and no tumor, they have something that behaves like a tumor. To confirm the diagnosis, he requested another examination.
Guess American confirmed — the medulla in the adrenals have grown to abnormal sizes. He put a diagnosis that doctors seemed impossible, bilateral hyperplasia of the adrenal medulla — that is, the tissue growth.
As soon as the results of the survey, the Coghlan immediately called Lindsay and said: “We found the answer!”
Experts reacted to the findings of Coghlan and his ward extremely skeptical. However, the Professor relentlessly supported Doug, risking the professional reputation.
From theory to practice
Having studied a number of books on medicine, Doug found 32 cases described of his illness. The treatment seemed simple: I just had to cut out his adrenal medulla.
Doctor Lindsay Chris Bauer confirmed that the patient’s illness was so rare that her treatment was not of practical advice and medical literature. “We together with Doug studied his disease,” said Bauer.
Since no one ever spent this kind of surgery, the American decided to put yourself in the experiment. In 2008, he found a study conducted 28 years ago. Then the scientist from the state University of Georgia operated on the adrenal glands in rats. “Cut the adrenal gland blade and squeeze it as long as the medulla is not squeezed out like a zit” — he wrote then.
Later Doug unearthed other records in which scientists described the experimental removal of the medulla of the adrenal glands of cats and dogs.
American reviewed found materials and made a statement on page 323, how to operate on adrenal glands in humans.
Experiment
It was the most difficult — to find an experienced surgeon who dares to operate. To search for the specialist took one and a half years. Many doctors were afraid to touch it because the risk to lose the license.
Luckily, Lindsay was able to attract a surgeon from the University of Birmingham.
In September 2010, the man arrived at University hospital, where he was successfully operated one adrenal gland. After three weeks Doug was able to sit in the chair up to three hours. Christmas American was so strengthened that walked a mile to Church. He is survived midnight mass rejoicing that finally caused illness retaliation.
Two years later, Lindsay underwent a second surgery at a private research University in St. Louis. At this time, the surgeons successfully removed brain matter from his second adrenal gland. The patient has quickly gone on the amendment.
New life
In 2013, Doug went with friends on a journey to the Bahamas. By the beginning of next year he could already do without a number of drugs.
His mentor and assistant Professor Coghlan has witnessed a fantastic recovery to Lindsay. He died in 2015. Doug’s mother not admitted to pre-op, as the woman was already too weak. It was not in 2016.
In the same year, Doug received a bachelor’s degree in College Rockhurst. He as before lives in the parental home and takes daily medications. May his health is not perfect, he managed to radically change his life.
“Now I can walk, to travel the world and share their knowledge with people. I can change the world for the better,” says Lindsay. He often tells his story in lectures TED Talks.
American regularly participates in conferences on health and speaks at medical conferences in universities such as Stanford and Harvard. Physicians turn to him for advice in the treatment of severe and rare diseases.
“Once people helped me, stresses Doug. — Now it’s my turn to help others”.