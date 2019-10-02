Mysterious mission: Tom cruise had dinner at the Odessa restaurant and flew to Lviv (photos)
World famous actor Tom cruise, who in the morning on the private plane landed in Odessa, had Breakfast in one of the fashionable restaurants in the city centre. Odessa food seems to be relished by the Hollywood star, and he is in good spirits were photographed in the restaurant.
Then we walked around the city, got acquainted with historical and architectural attractions, and… headed back to the airport. From there his plane headed for the lions.
The purpose of the visit cruise to Odessa had remained a mystery. Anyway any information on this subject there is. However, all secret becomes obvious, especially when it comes to Hollywood stars.
As it became known “FACTS” at 13:45 Gulfstream IV, landed at the Lviv airport.
. It was noted that the actor has conceived a new project and is looking for locations for its implementation. It is possible that for this purpose he visited Odessa.
“FACTS” were told also that on September 30 the famous Hollywood actor was spotted in the Kiev metro. I must say that the arrival of cruise in Kiev has caused an unprecedented boom in social networks.
