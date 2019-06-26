Mystery of the magic mirror of the alchemists
Scientists have determined the origin of the “magic” mirror, which once belonged to the British astrologer and alchemist of the XVI century, John Dee.
An international team of researchers included staff of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy. V. S. Sobolev SB RAS, doctor of geographical Sciences Yaroslav Kuzmin, reports the newspaper “Science in Siberia”.
A rare artifact is stored in the British Museum. With such mirrors, the magicians of the late middle Ages tried to summon angels and spirits.
The product is made of an unusual material – polished obsidian. But the field of rock managed to install only now.
It is known that initially the obsidian mirrors were manufactured in the Aztec Empire, conquered by the Europeans in 1521. Everything in the world has survived 16 such mirrors, and three of them were in the collection of the British Museum.
To find out the origins of a particular artifact, scientists have used modern technology that allowed us to conduct geochemical analysis without damaging the surface.
It turned out that the root source of rare items – mining area of Pachuca in Central Mexico. There are still smooth, without chipping and cracking the obsidian blocks larger than a meter.
The mirror has come a long way before falling into the hands of the alchemist. There is reason to believe that from Spain it was in the Habsburg Empire (modern Belgium), where he became the owner of the English Ambassador sir William Pickering. This diplomat and handed the artifact to John Dee.
However, there is another version – that the ship carrying the treasure of the Aztecs, was attacked by English pirates who delivered the mirror to the country.
