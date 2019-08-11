Loading...

If you drove through the industrial Port Lands area, you’ve probably seen the giant piles of white salt that rises in a narrow strip, a wedge going into the waters of the Inner harbour Toronto (https://createto.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/TorontoPortLands_Ownership-Map_2018.pdf).

It’s hard to miss: too large for any kind of salt domes, these piles the size of a whale is usually half covered with a black tarpaulin, which attracts so contrast the views of those who go to Cabana or Beach Cherry.

It is the largest in the Toronto area storage of road salt, where, over the Ship Channel, tons of halite (rock salt) is stored for the whole year.

Even for this industrial landscape, where, among other things, lies the only commercial seaport in the city, these mountains look archaic and industrial.

The city has allocated $ 1.25 billion to the protection of the Port Lands from flooding, which includes landscaping, measures for the flood and the creation of a new island.

But if the city authorities will find other methods of de-icing of our streets (in Montreal began to use beet juice), it seems that these arrays will long abide here.

According to hall, there are three major salt companies that operate in the Port Lands: Cargill Canada, and Compass Minerals K+S Windsor Salt Ltd. Collectively, they occupy four sites storage of minerals and energy centre Portlands.

It is from these piles of urban solebay get stocks of the processed halite, which is mined and transported to Toronto, and then transported to the areas of the city.

Toronto uses 130000-150000 tons of salt per year, therefore these companies work all year to accumulate their reserves for the winter months.

After an unprecedented shortage of road salt last year (partly due to a 12-week strike at the mine, owned by Compass Minerals) and messages of how bad road salt is for the environment, the city approved a plan to reduce its use.

It involves an annual inspection of soleirolii, including in the Port Lands.

“The municipality is aware of the risks of road salt to the environment and takes measures to improve methods of transportation, storage and use of salt to reduce the amount of salt entering the environment,” – said in the comments in connection with the plan of measures on use of salt.

Nevertheless, a huge salt pyramids “is still there.” Given the record snowfall that occurred last winter, the choice, if only the city administration, something that is not offered, small: either road salt or road ice.