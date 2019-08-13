Myths about airfares: how you can save on the purchase of tickets (PHOTO)

Loading...

Think you know the perfect time of day or day of the week, when you can purchase a cheaper ticket?

The experts at Consumer Reports claim that many of the tricks and tips effective in the past, now is not working.

Researcher statistics tickets Octavio Blanco said that there is no universal way to buy the ticket at the best price, but misleading information that can cost you money is. He said that myth number one is that Tuesday is the best day to book airline tickets.

“This myth arose when the airline was trying to sell tickets early in the week. But now the airlines are much more sophisticated approach to the process of assigning ticket prices, changing the price, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and for consumers this means that they can get the discount any day of the week,” said Blanco.

One of the ways to try to catch a special offer – subscribe to the account of the airline in social networks and receive alerts in case of price reduction.

The next most common myth is that early booking is more profitable. Blanco argues that it is not.

“Airlines are beginning to allocate resources until five to three months before departure, so if you buy a ticket too early, you will probably pay more than if you put off buying during this period,” said Blanco.

According to Blanco, another myth is that the round-trip airline tickets are always cheaper than paying for two separate flights.

“The sites online booking have become very functional in terms of search options to buy tickets at the lowest price.”

On some sites you can find so-called hacker fares when the search application is looking for two tickets to one direction, which together form the flight there and back. You may have to use different airlines for departure and arrival, but so you can get the best deal for the price of a ticket.