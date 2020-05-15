NABOO achieved compensation “Ukrnafta” Kolomoisky 600 million hryvnia
May 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Through investigation of the National anti-corruption Bureau two episodes of “Ukrnafta” was made up of 600 million hryvnia.
About it reported in a press-Department service.
“Ukrnafta””(50% + 1 share belong to the state) recovered 600 million UAH. namely, it concerns such episodes: the taking produced PJSC “Ukrnafta” oil on 7.5 billion UAH on results of the auctions on sale of oil; a taking-owned Ukrnafta UAH 6.5 bn on the basis of contracts of purchase and sale of petroleum products, which provided payment”, — is spoken in the message.
NABOO court has achieved cancellation 60 agreements “Ukrnafta” with the supplier of petroleum products worth nearly 3 billion UAH.