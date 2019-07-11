Nadal and Federer have made a couple of Wimbledon semi-finalists
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the semifinals of Roland Garros 7 June 2019
The second racket of the world and seeded third at the tournament, Rafael Nadal became the last semifinalist of Wimbledon. In the quarterfinal match, the Spaniard defeated Sam Querrey of the United States. A struggle ensued only in the first set, won the ex-first racket of the world 7:5.
The next two games ended with identical account 6:2 in favour of the Spaniard.
In the semifinals, Rafael will face third-ranked and second seeded in the tournament, the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, who in his more persistent match defeated the Japanese kei nishikori 4:6, 6:1, 6:4, 6:4.
Rafael and Roger this will be the first face-to-face meeting on the grass major since 2008. In 2006-08, they met three times in the final. Federer has won a standoff in 2006 and 2007, but in 2008 Nadal was stronger.
Earlier in the semifinals also, the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic and another representative of Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.
The semifinals will take place tomorrow.
Note that today on the Central court will host the first semifinals of the women, in which the right of exit in the ending will argue Elina Svitolina and Romanian Simona Halep.
The match will start at 15:00.
In the second semifinal will meet the American Serena Williams and Czech tennis player Barbora Strycova.