Nadal appeared in all the semi-finals “Grand slam” for the year
Rafael Nadal
On the eve of the second racket of the world Rafael Nadal, beaten in the 1/4 final of Argentine Diego Schwartzman – 6:4, 7:5, 6:2, reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2019.
Note that the 33-year-old Spaniard has got all the semi-finals of the tournament “Grand slam” in 2019. It is the second time in his career achieves this result. The first time it happened in 2008.
Furthermore, Nadal came in the seventh semifinal of the tournament “Grand slam” tournaments.
This is the fifth result in the history. Longer series have a valid first racket of the Serb Novak Djokovic (semifinals 9 from 2014 to 2016 and 14 semi-finals from 2010 to 2013), the Czech Ivan Lendl (10 semi-finals from 1985 to 1988), and first place by a wide margin is the Swiss Roger Federer (23 semi-final from 2004 to 2010).
The semi-finals at the US Open-2019 – 33-in his career Rafael tournament “Grand slam”. Nadal 6 times reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, 12 – “Roland Garros”, 7 – at Wimbledon and now 8 – at the US Open.
The number of exits in the semi-finals at the slam tournaments, Nadal is second only to Federer and Djokovic. 45 the Swiss semi-finals – 14+8+13+10 from Australia to the United States, respectively, and the Serb – 36: 7+9+9+11.
In the semifinals Nadal will play against Italian Matteo Berrettini.